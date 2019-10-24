In his third year of varsity play, Emerson Herrera has emerged as the undisputed centerpiece of the Parkland boys soccer team.
Herrera, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior, is an attacking midfielder who can also play any position defensively.
“Emerson is always at the center of everything we do on the field,” Coach Noel Robinson of the Mustangs said. “Not only does he direct traffic, but he’s good in the air and he’s a tough and physical defender.
“There’s no question about his passion for soccer. He plays every minute of every game. Emerson has a presence about him that’s seen and felt by his teammates, opponents, spectators and even the officials.”
This season, Herrera has taken on an active leadership role as a team co-captain. Assuming the mantle of leadership was not part of his original plan. It took some nudging and encouragement from Robinson to help bring about a change of heart.
“At first, he didn’t want anything to do with being a captain because of the responsibility and accountability that goes with it,” Robinson said. “But he finally accepted the idea when one his best friends (Alex Anorve-Lopez) was named as one of the captains. The other players listen when he speaks. They look up to him.”
Herrera openly admits that his hesitancy about becoming a team leader was based on his own uncertainty about himself. Earlier in his career, there were others who led the way and he was content with being a follower.
“This year, a lot of our top players are gone because of graduation, but I still wasn’t sure if I could do this,” he said. “Coach (Robinson) is the reason I finally got settled about being a captain. He believed in me and I trust my coach.”
Herrera has turned in productive performances in 2019. He has seven goals and four assists in 11 games. One of his goals was the game-winner in a 1-0 victory against Glenn earlier this season. Parkland (7-4 as of Sunday) is looking to make a strong push to qualify for the NCHSAA Class 3-A state playoffs. Last year, the Mustangs lost in the first round.
“We can go further this year,” he said. “It can happen if we’re on our game.”
Three questions for Herrera
Q: Who are your favorite historical figures?
Answer: John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?
Answer: Paris
Q: What’s your favorite video game?
Answer: “FIFA 20”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.