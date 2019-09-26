Ellie Cameron has faced some major changes after her family moved from Idaho to Winston-Salem this past summer.
The junior from Reynolds was used to playing tennis in the spring in Idaho. Girls tennis is a fall sport in North Carolina.
Cameron said the change was beneficial.
“It’s really nice because I just got off the season in the spring, and I attended a summer camp at BYU,” she said. “I played over the summer, so it’s been nice to keep up as to where I was.”
Another change was in store, too.
“Tennis in Idaho is coed,” she said. “It brought a different dynamic because the strength of the boys trickled down to the girls. We played mixed doubles in Idaho.”
Cameron said coed teams vs. all-girls teams have pros and cons.
“There are advantages and disadvantages. We practiced against the boys, and they wouldn’t necessarily take it easy on you”, she said. “There was a wider range of skills. The competition is more even here.”
She said being on an all-girls team allows more bonding.
“With an all-girls team you really get close to your teammates,” Cameron said. “It’s more natural to be really close to them.”
Weather has been another adjustment.
“It’s very different here,” she said. “In Idaho it was very windy and dry. It’s humid and wet here. It was a big adjustment the first two weeks. The elevation level in Idaho was also 3,000 to 4,000 feet. I could feel the difference in my endurance level.”
Cameron said she didn’t start playing tennis seriously until her sophomore year.
“My brother played all through high school,” she said. “I grew up watching him play. I decided my sophomore year that I wanted to play. I enjoy it so much. It’s a great way to be active. I love the atmosphere at matches.”
She ran cross-country in Idaho before deciding to focus on tennis.
“In cross-country you’re smiling like you’re having fun but inside you feel like you’re dying the whole time,” Cameron said. “I’m very glad I chose tennis. I love the team and the coach.”
Playing tennis also helped Cameron with the transition to a new school.
“It wasn’t too hard to adjust,” she said. “The team has been really amazing and welcoming me. I had a built-in system of friends, girls I could say hi to on the first day of class.”
Cameron currently plays No. 7 in singles and No. 3 in doubles. The Demons periodically have challenge matches to determine if players can move up.
“I missed the last one because I was really sick,” she said. “I hope to move up in the next one.”
—Ken Winfrey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.