When Ella Orgain takes the court to play tennis for West Forsyth, she’s thrilled to look to her right and see her doubles partner, Vivian Do.
But when she’s flying an airplane, she’s thrilled to look over to the seat on the right of her pilot’s seat and not see anyone.
Orgain, the Titans’ only tennis player who has flown solo in an airplane — a Cessna 172, this past summer in Camden, S.C. — plays No. 5 singles for West Forsyth, but she’s much more comfortable playing doubles, in part, because there’s more strategy, more to think about, and that’s just fine with the 17-year-old senior.
“I play singles, but I like doubles more,” she said. “There’s extra strategy in doubles; that’s why I like it. I like to solve problems. With a partner, you can play to both of your strengths.”
Shana Krenz, the Titans’ coach, said Orgain has “had a very good season. She only lost one time in singles during the regular season. She loves to play doubles and volley.”
Orgain took up tennis the summer after the seventh grade. Her mother, Susan, had a friend who worked at the family’s church, First Presbyterian, whose daughter played tennis, and she recommended the sport.
“I hadn’t been in any sport, really, and my mom signed me up for lessons with Harold Moore (a teaching pro and the coach at Forsyth Country Day),” she said. “I had a knack for it, and she got me private lessons, and I started with it. It was kind of love at first sight.”
If Orgain’s love of tennis is on her mom, flying is on her father, Eric, who is a private pilot.
“My dad got his license when I was young,” she said. “I’ve grown up around planes.”
Orgain joined the local squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, which is headquartered at Sugar Valley Airport in Mocksville. She also attended the National Flight Academy in Camden, S.C., this past summer. It’s an intensive, week-long series of in-flight and classroom instruction.
“We flew an hour in the morning with an instructor, then had three hours of ground school, then flew again in the evening,” she said. “In four days, I was able to progress enough to solo.
“I want to be a pilot. I’d like to fly with somebody like FedEx first, without people at first, and then maybe fly for an airline,” she said. “I’m working with instructors now to rack up more hours. I plan to get more instruction after tennis season.”
