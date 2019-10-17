Eduardo Medina had no organized soccer experience before enrolling at Carver.
The freshman for the Yellowjackets had played only pickup matches with his family and friends. Yet, he didn’t hesitate to take on the challenge of learning competitive soccer.
“I had just barely played,” Medina said. “I played with friends and cousins. It looked fun, and I wanted to try something new in high school. I said why not play soccer.”
The only thing that has disappointed Medina thus far is his lack of playing time.
“I like the experience of running down the field,” Medina said. “It feels good. I like the coach (Jordan Lineback) and the people on the team are good people. I like everything about it.”
Although his lack of playing time is understandable, it’s still frustrating.
“I’m not a starter,” he said. “I’m mostly on the bench. I’m just one of the bench boys basically, but I understand.”
Medina has anxiety about coming into a game.
“I get nervous thinking I might mess up,” Medina said. “Then I go on the field and it feels good. I go on the field and it goes away. I’ve just got to get used to it.
“I want to make my coach and my family proud.”
Medina said he was pleasantly surprised with the atmosphere surrounding the Carver program.
“I thought it would be harder,” he said. “I thought the people wouldn’t be kind or the coach wouldn’t be strict. I was wrong.”
He said his progress has been steady since the beginning of the season, which for the Yellowjackets usually starts after the school year begins.
“I’ve improved a lot since the first match,” he said. “I’m still not in shape, but I’m a little bit better.”
Medina plays left wing and right wing.
“I have to run down to the goal if they give me the ball,” he said. “I will pass to somebody or keep them from making a goal.”
There is one position Medina doesn’t want to play.
“I never want to be goalkeeper,” he said. “Our goalkeeper has to deal with a lot. You have to learn how to get the ball. You might risk getting hit in the shoulder with a cleat.”
He’s tackling his two major weaknesses with lots of practice.
“Sometimes I go out to the park and run with my family to get into better shape,” Medina said. “Kicking the ball right is hard. I still can’t kick it right, but I have gotten better.”
