Duwaun Cowen may have been a late bloomer as football player, but the senior and two-year varsity at Mount Tabor player sure has seen the benefits of his development.
Cowen has helped the Spartans to two of their three-straight Piedmont Triad 3-A conference titles while playing on the offensive and defensive lines.
This season, Cowen decided he just wanted to focus on playing on the offensive line and settled in as the left guard.
“I was flip-flopping a lot last year and just wanted to play one or the other,” said Cowen, a 5-foot-8, 325-pounder. “I think I’m better suited on the offensive line, which is where I started playing when I was younger.”
Many of his friends began playing football at earlier ages, but Cowen didn’t sniff a football field until he was 11, when he started playing Pop Warner for the Tiny Greyhounds.
“I really didn’t start watching football until I was about 9 years old, and I enjoyed seeing it more than I thought about wanting to do it,” Cowen said. “Honestly, I was just lazy as a kid. But once I stepped on the field, I loved it. I didn’t realize all the work you had to do to play, but as the season went on, I got more and more comfortable. I was always one of the bigger kids, so of course, my coaches put me on the line. By the end of my first year, I was able to keep up with the players ahead of me.”
Cowen, who is hopeful that he will get a scholarship to play in college, said that he has been entrenched on the offensive line since the Spartans began conference play last season.
“Because I played some on defense, I think it helps out because I can see their tendencies and tell my teammates what the guy in front of them might try to do,” Cowen said. “Offensive line is a position where you can assert physical dominance. My job is to put the guy in front of me in the dirt and protect my brothers in the backfield on every play.”
Three questions for Cowen
Q: Who’s the best teacher you’ve had?
Answer: Mr. Paul Hicks (PE, Moore Magnet)]
Q: What three people, living or dead, would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Tyron Smith (offensive lineman, Dallas Cowboys), Florence Conrad (great grandmother), James Conrad (uncle)
Q: If you could have one superpower, what would it be?
Answer: Teleportation
—Marc Pruitt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.