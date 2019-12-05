The need for wrestlers in lower weight classes and a little peer pressure were all it took to persuade Devin Hampton to join the Carver wrestling team. It was a decision the junior for the Yellowjackets doesn’t regret.
“One of my peers inspired me and said I should come do it,” Hampton said. “They were telling me it was gonna be hard, but it’s not that hard.”
Hampton is beginning his second year on the team. He’s moved up a weight class from 113 to 126 pounds, where he knows the competition will be more difficult.
“I know the people will be a little bit stronger,” he said. “I’ll use my technique just like 113.”
He’ll be accustomed to wrestling heavier opponents.
“There are not many people my size on our team, so I have to wrestle bigger people in practice,” Hampton said. “If I can wrestle them, I know I can wrestle people in my weight class.”
Conditioning won’t be a problem for Hampton, who also played wide receiver on the Carver football team.
“We’ll run steps and run around the school a few times,” he said. “We did a lot of running and conditioning in football.”
Hampton said he always likes to start on the bottom at matches.
“After every round I go on the bottom,” he said. “Then I get up so I can get one point. Then I try to hold them.”
He’ll often use his favorite move to master his opponent.
“I like the surfboard because it’s kinda like the chicken wing,” Hampton said. “You grab both arms, sit on his back and roll over. It’s pretty tough and hard to get out of.”
Matches that go three rounds can be grueling, said Hampton.
“I’ll be so tired I really want the match to end,” he said. “It feels like the clock is going in slow-mo.”
Hampton said last year was tough. “I learned wrestling is a really tough sport,” he said. “You need a lot of conditioning to be able to go three rounds.”
He was pleased with his record.
“I finished 8-14,” Hampton said. “I was so close, but I didn’t make regionals. I was one seed away.”
Making regionals is a top goal this year.
“I want to go farther in regionals this year,” he said. “I’ve got to listen to the coaches more during a match. I’ve learned when you try a move and it doesn’t work, you’ve got to be more aggressive.”
Hampton said he has one regret.
“I regret I didn’t play any sport my freshman year,” he said. “I really want to be successful in life, and sports can help me.”
