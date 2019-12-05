The memories are vivid and agonizing for Darren Kendrick.
It was a year ago when his promising wrestling season at Glenn ended prematurely. After posting a decisive 12-3 decision over Shane Cuda of Uwharrie Charter Academy, he learned that he suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder. At the time of this season-ending injury, Kendrick was undefeated in seven matches.
“It was so devastating for everything to come to an end so suddenly in one match,” said Kendrick, a senior who competes in the 138-pound weight class. “My career has had its ups and downs. On the mat, my chief assets are my speed and strength. I’ve won matches that I wasn’t supposed to win. But there’s also been a lot of frustration because I didn’t get the chance to accomplish what I wanted.”
Kendrick feels that the most memorable moments of his career are taking place right now as he whips himself into peak condition for competition. While he acknowledges that the recovery process isn’t complete, he is pleased with the progress he’s making so far.
“After six months of physical therapy, I came back in September and got back into things very slowly,” he said. “I’m still getting rid of all the rust from being out for so long. And I’m still getting used to all the different wrestling positions. But I am feeling good and my shoulder is getting stronger.”
Based on early-season indicators, it appears that Kendrick is back on track to establish himself as the Bobcats top performer this season. He was 4-0 (as of Nov. 25) with three pins and one technical fall.
“Injuries have plagued Darren during his career, but he keeps coming back,” Coach Brandon Parsley of Glenn said. “At this point in his recovery, he’s almost 100%. I see him making all-conference this season. And I think he has a good shot at winning the regional title and placing at the state championships.
“Whenever he steps onto the mat, Darren is all about handling his business. He has a motor that keeps him going strong for the full length of the match.”
Three questions for Kendrick
Q: What is your hobby?
Answer: Working on cars
Q: Who’s your favorite historical figure?
Answer: Muhammad Ali
Q: What’s your favorite food?
Answer: Pork ribs
