Darius Williams is versatile enough to play any position in the secondary for the football team at Parkland. But he’s also gifted enough to contribute as a reliable slot receiver.
“When I watch Darius, I see a ball hawk who has great football instincts, decent size and decent speed,” Coach Laymarr Marshall of the Mustangs said. “And he’s dangerous when he has the ball in his hands. You can put him anywhere on the field and he will make plays for your team.”
The college scouts are taking notice. So far, Williams has an offer from Catawba and he’s attracting interest from N.C. A&T, Princeton, Elon and West Florida.
The one challenge that Williams relishes most, however, is pitting his talents against the other team’s best receiver. He enjoys the pressure and the responsibility that comes with being a top-flight pass defender.
“I pride myself on being versatile,” said Williams, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior. “But I like it more when I’m at cornerback. I’m very comfortable being on that island where I can lock down the other team’s best player.”
Parkland’s defense is a prime reason why the Mustangs finished as co-champions of the Piedmont Triad 3-A. The team’s signature win this season came in a defensive battle against rival Mount Tabor. The Mustangs beat the Spartans 6-0 after Denoris Wardlow ran back an interception for a touchdown.
With that victory, Parkland put itself in position to force a three-way tie for the conference lead with Mount Tabor and Greensboro Dudley. The regular season ended with each team having one conference loss, which resulted in these teams sharing the league title.
“Defensively, that was most definitely our best game of the season,” said Williams, who has a 3.6 GPA. “We had a great week of preparation and we knew what was on the line for that game. The defense came out and had a great performance.”
Williams and his teammates have high hopes to make an extended run in the Class 3-AA state playoffs. To do so, he acknowledges that every player must do his part.
“It comes down to all of us doing our jobs to the best of our ability,” he said. “We have to control what we can control and concentrate on the moment.”
Three questions for Williams
Q: What is your dream job?
Answer: Executive for a pro sports team
Q: Who’s your favorite historical figure?
Answer: Muhammad Ali
Q: If you could have one super-power what would it be?
Answer: Teleportation
—Craig T. Greenlee
