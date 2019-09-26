If anyone doubts that athletics can change a young person’s life, look no further than Winston-Salem Prep’s Dalian Fredlaw.
“I used to be bad and didn’t listen in school,” said Fredlaw, a junior on the football team for the Phoenix. “Then I came to Prep in the eighth grade and Coach (De’Ron Middleton) Mid started to talk to me.
“I changed. It was just being on a team and doing something. I wanted to make everybody proud. Nobody in my family has ever gone to college. I want to be the first.”
The jovial Fredlaw was determined to prove his naysayers wrong.
“A lot of people didn’t think I would make it this far,” he said. “I’ve got to work. I’ve got to grind it on the field and definitely in the classroom. I’ve got to show people I want it.”
The 6-foot-2, 270-pound offensive and defensive tackle is one of the reasons the Phoenix is 4-0 before Friday’s game at Burlington Cummings. It’s the best record at this point in the season in the young history of its football program.
His training regimen started with weightlifting in the eighth grade when he weighed a mere 189 pounds.
“I was lifting weights and eating,” Fredlaw said. “If I wasn’t lifting, I was conditioning. I’m not sure of the max, but I lift almost every day.”
The hard work has paid dividends, and Fredlaw said he likes to show his skills.
“I like the popularity of football and how many people watch you,” he said. “I don’t like to get beat off the line. I’ve got to win all the battles.”
He said it’s not a concern when he faces a larger opponent.
“I don’t think about it when I go up against a bigger person,” Fredlaw said. “He doesn’t know what I can do.”
Fredlaw said he’s grown accustomed to the responsibilities of the positions he plays.
“They’re not really tough anymore,” he said. “I really like it. You’ve got other people helping you with double teams.”
The only break he gets during a game is when special teams are on the field.
“I never get off the field except for special teams,” Fredlaw said. “It all comes down to conditioning. You’ve got to do it. I might be the biggest player, but I last the longest.”
Fredlaw said this year’s team is special.
“We have a special chemistry,” he said. “When we all get on the field, we focus. Last year all the seniors were just ready to go. We’re ring-chasing.
“We want to make Prep look good so people will want to come to our school.”
Fredlaw said the number of players on a team can be deceiving.
“You should never underestimate small teams,” he said. “You never know what they can do against you.”
