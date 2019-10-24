Courtney Taylor had never entertained the idea of playing field hockey until a few of her friends talked her into giving the sport a try before entering her freshman year at Mount Tabor.
Taylor, a senior, fancied herself as a soccer player and planned on playing for her travel team during the fall of her freshman year.
“My friends told me that field hockey was a lot of fun and it would be an easy transition from soccer for me,” Taylor said. “I tried out and I automatically fell in love with it.”
Taylor managed to play soccer for her club team that fall and played for the Spartans as a freshman the following spring. That would be her last time on a soccer field.
“Before my sophomore year, I made the decision that I just wanted to concentrate on field hockey and stop playing soccer,” Taylor said. “I really loved the field hockey community here and my coach (Kiki Shinault) and teammates. It was hard to give up soccer because I had played it since I was 4 years old. Pretty much all my life.”
The harder transition for Taylor was having to learn the rules of field hockey on the fly. She noticed some similarities between field hockey and soccer — the positions are similarly named, there are 11 players on the field for each team — but one rule took some time with which to adjust.
“I tended to kick the ball a lot when I first started and that is frowned upon according to the rules,” Taylor said. “It’s also a lot harder to kick a field hockey ball than it is a soccer ball. It took me awhile to learn all the rules. I still feel like I am learning new rules in every game. I don’t have any regrets about making the switch. I have had a great experience the last four years.”
Taylor, who is also in National Honor Society and active in the Spanish and Zoology Clubs, wants to study business in college.
Three questions for Taylor
Q: Who’s the best teacher you’ve had?
Answer: Mrs. Robyn Allen (Biology)
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals?
Answer: We circle up before every game to pray for the game, for wisdom and for safety. It’s really special for all of us.
Q: What three people, living or dead, would you invite to dinner?
Answer: John Jordan (grandfather), Abraham Lincoln, Ed Sheeran
