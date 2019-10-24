Chris Muller was not expecting to be thrust into playing a different role for the Bishop McGuinness boys soccer team this season.
Muller, a senior playing his second season on the varsity, figured that he would be back at his center back position as one of the last lines of defense for the Villains.
But after an injury to the starting goalkeeper early in the season, Muller volunteered to take on the challenge of being in the box.
“No one else was really interested and I just wanted to do what I could to help the team,” Muller said. “I’ve never played goalkeeper before, so there have been some growing pains on my end. It’s been a tough adjustment. I had about two days to prepare to play the position and allowed one goal in my first game (a 2-1 win against Central Davidson). As a defender, I knew I could be more aggressive because I always had a good goalkeeper behind me to make stops. Now, I’m that guy. There are still some situations I’m still learning about, but I’m getting more comfortable back there every game.”
Fortunately for Muller, he hasn’t experienced any ill-effects on the soccer field from the severe migraine headaches that that caused him to stop wrestling for the Villains after his sophomore year.
“I started to get them when I was in fourth grade, but then they went away for a while,” Muller said. “Then I started getting them again my freshman year when I wrestled. It was just a constant, pounding pain that would sometime make me really dizzy. I decided to stop wrestling two years ago and now I’m the manager for the team.”
Muller said the migraines have also caused problems when he is on the tennis court for the Villains.
“It’s pretty annoying if I have one and have to serve when I’m facing the sun,” Muller said. “After that, it becomes difficult to follow the ball around. It really hurts to focus on the ball, especially when it’s moving so fast.”
Muller is also involved with Model U.N. and the Choir Ensemble and is interested in eventually becoming a veterinarian.
Three questions for Muller
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Costa Rica
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “Killers of the Flowered Moon: The Osage Murders and the birth of the FBI” by David Grann
Q: What three people, living or dead, would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, Billy Joel
