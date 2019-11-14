Charlotte Jennings didn’t want to play field hockey. She didn’t want to play golf, either. But her mother told her she had to take up one of those two sports.
“I was in about the second grade, and I decided I’d play field hockey, but I hated it,” Jennings said. “I cried every day on the way to practice. I played a year, and I started to like it. I had one coach who made it real fun for me.”
Because Jennings stuck it out, there are plenty of people at Forsyth Country Day who are smiling. Now a 16-year-old junior, she led the Furies to a conference championship in field hockey this season.
“Charlotte has got natural ability for the sport,” said Shei Breitling, the Furies’ coach. “Most of the girls on the team are good athletes who play field hockey. She’s a good field hockey player. She’s one of our most skilled players; she has field hockey skills that most players don’t.”
Jennings plays midfield and defensive midfield for the Furies, depending on the opponent; Breitling plays her more on defense against better competition.
After starting in one youth league in Winston-Salem and graduating to another, Jennings decided they were “not competitive enough” and graduated to a top-drawer team, the Charlotte Ambush. A girl who used to cry on the way to practice every day now travels to Charlotte three or four days a week from January through April to practice with that club team. With the Furies’ season over, she’s preparing for a big Thanksgiving tournament with the Ambush.
“I really like the pace of (field hockey); it’s really fast,” she said. “You’re never standing around for any length of time. I played volleyball, and a lot of the time, you’re standing around. And in field hockey, there’s always something new you can learn.”
Last summer, Jennings did plenty of learning about hiking and mountain climbing. Spurred on by some kids at a summer camp she attended, she investigated an organization, Moondance Adventures, that arranges adventure trips for teens. She wound up climbing the tallest mountain in Africa — Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. During the weeklong trip, she reached the 19,341-foot summit.
“It all happened so fast,” she said. “I looked on the website, looked for availability, and there was for Kilimanjaro, and I signed up and was going. They have trips to Machu Picchu, Hawaii, Norway — I’m going to Alaska next summer.
“We’d hike six or seven hours every day, drop off our equipment, then hike another hour up and back down to get use to the altitude. The second day, we were up above the clouds.”
—Dan Kibler
