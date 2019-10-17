Charleigh Fulton of Walkertown had no problems assuming a leadership role in her first year of varsity volleyball.
Given her position as the Wolfpack’s setter, that’s not surprising. The responsibilities of a volleyball setter are the same as a football quarterback or a basketball point guard. All are the play-makers who are primary focal points.
“Charleigh has a great work ethic and she provides a high level of tenacity and grit,” Coach Kaytee Ward of Walkertown said. “There’s no denying that she plays with a lot of determination. During the summer workouts, she was always there to lead everybody.
“Not only does she push herself to get better as an individual, but she’s always pushing her teammates to raise their level of play.”
Initially, it took Fulton, a junior, a few weeks to get fully acclimated to varsity competition. In her two years on the JV, she had gotten used to playing the best two-out-of-three sets. At the varsity level, it’s the best three of five.
“There are more games to play on varsity and I had to get adjusted to that,” she said. “To play to the best of your ability, it’s important to keep that energy level up.
“Coach tells us that the mental part of the game is more important than talent. My role is to help everyone understand that it doesn’t help us when we dwell on our mistakes. We get past those mistakes by moving on to the next play.”
Walkertown’s season hasn’t gone as well as expected. The Wolfpack (6-14 as Oct. 13) had hopes of finishing the year with a winning record. With three matches left in the regular season, that won’t happen.
However, there are signs that the Wolfpack is on the right track. Fulton is hopeful that a recent loss to (Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A) rival Atkins, will set the tone for a strong finish.
The Camels won the back-and-forth battle in five sets. In that final set, the teams were tied at 12-12, but Walkertown ended up losing 15-12.
“That was the first time this season where we worked together and played with lots of energy from start to finish,” Fulton said. “Hopefully, that will help us play at our highest level for the rest of this season.”
Three questions for Fulton
Q: What’s your choice for a college major?
Answer: Nursing
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “The Giver” by Lois Lowry
Q: Who’s the best teacher you’ve had?
Answer: Mr. Knight (7th grade Science/Walkertown Middle School)
