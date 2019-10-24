FCDXtra

Catherine Mitchell

 Andrew Dye/Journal

It has all been coming together lately for Catherine Mitchell, a 17-year-old junior on Forsyth Country Day School’s girls cross-country team.

The second of three siblings who have run for the Furies, Mitchell heads to the NCISAA state cross-country meet today in Charlotte on the heels of the two best times of her career in the 5K distance — in back-to-back meets.

“I trained very hard during the summer and during the season, and I think the hard work is paying off,” said Mitchell, who finished eighth overall in the conference meet as the Furies finished second as a team. “I am really excited about coming back next year.”

Mitchell started running for the Furies’ track team as an eighth-grader, then joined the cross-country team as a freshman, following in the footsteps of older brother Ben, now a sophomore at Wake Forest who was a state champion in outdoor track and a four-time all-state performer in cross-country.

“I started running because of Ben,” Mitchell said. “My parents didn’t run, and my oldest brother doesn’t run, but Ben and I run, and my younger brother, Andrew, runs.

“Ben was very talented, and I saw that he really enjoyed the sport. I wanted to see what it was all about. When I started it, I really liked it. It was a lot of fun.”

Joe Scott, the Furies’ coach, said Mitchell’s recent drop in time — almost a minute from her sophomore year — are well-deserved.

“She is incredibly dependable and stead,” Scott said. “She has been making good progress. Her last two runs have been her two fastest ever. She’s made a big leap with her running. She seems more focused and committed, more competitive.”

Mitchell’s best track event is the 1,600-meter, roughly equivalent to the mile. Her personal record is 5:47. Her personal best in the 5K cross-country distance is 21:43.

“I like distance running,” she said. “They’re very long, and you definitely need a lot of endurance, but that’s what makes you stronger.

“I’ve dropped a lot (of time) this year. I hope I can get under 21 minutes by my senior year. Getting into the 19s would be an amazing goal. We’re talking about a club track team, but I’ll definitely be training for track during the winter.”

Three questions for Mitchell

Q: What athlete do you most admire?

Answer: Ben Mitchell (brother)

Q: What is your favorite sports movie?

Answer: “McFarland USA”

Q: What is your dream job?

Answer: Nurse

Dan Kibler

