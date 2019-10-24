Carlee Stuart of Glenn is a pure novice on the golf course. Yet, in spite of that, she has made significant progress in a short span.
As a freshman, she didn’t participate in any sports. This year, as a sophomore, she decided to try her hand at golf because of family ties. Russ Stuart, her father, was a golfer for the Bobcats in 1986 and 1987.
“I decided to play so I could carry on the (family) tradition,” said Stuart, who had never played the game before this fall. “My grandfather (Robert Stuart) also plays, and my dad was really happy and excited when I told him about me being on the golf team. He comes to every match he can when he’s not working.”
There were multiple facets of the game for Stuart to work on when she first picked up a set of clubs. And she was determined to invest the time and effort in practices to raise her level of play. The end result was dramatic improvement. Stuart started out as a raw rookie but is now the the No. 2 player for the Bobcats.
“What has helped so much is her swing,”Coach Rick Bright of Glenn said. “It’s much smoother and she hits the ball really well.
“At the start of the season, she was shooting double par (72 for a 9-hole round). Since then, she has trimmed her score by 18 strokes. I have no doubts that she’ll continue to get better by staying after it.”
The early weeks of preseason practice proved to be a time for patience and persistence. And it paid off handsomely last month when Stuart recorded a career best 54 for 9 holes in a three-team match with Southwest Guilford and High Point Central at Oak Hollow Golf Course.
“At first, the biggest challenge was just getting the ball up in the air,” she said. “But step by step, I’ve been able to improve.
“When it comes to driving the ball, I’m pretty strong. Still, there’s work for me to do with my chipping and putting. By end of the season, I’m hoping I can knock another 10 shots off my score.”
Three questions for Stuart
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “The Red Pyramid” by Rick Riordan
Q: Do you have a hobby?
Answer: Drawing portraits of people and animals
Q: Who’s the best teacher you’ve had?
Answer: Miss Barletto (eighth-grade English/Southeast Middle School)
