Cameron McDaniel is a better man for having traded in football cleats for running shoes — and a smaller man, too.
McDaniel, a 17-year-old senior at West Forsyth, was a football player through his freshman year, an offensive lineman, until the day he looked in the mirror and decided that 195 pounds was too much for his 5-foot-9 frame to carry.
So he started running. And like Forrest Gump, he hasn’t stopped.
“The summer after my freshman year, I started running, and I lost 35 pounds in three months. That fall, I tried out for cross-country and made the varsity my first year,” he said.
“I ran by myself a lot that summer. It was boring as heck, but I knew I had to. It made me a lot happier about the way I looked,” McDaniel said. “Running changed my life 100%. It’s fun, and it’s definitely the best decision I’ve made in high school.”
Since that summer, McDaniel has put 20 pounds back on, but he also is 2 inches taller. And he is in great shape as cross-country season ends and he prepares for indoor track.
Nursing shin splints, he watched the Titans’ cross-country team prepare for the NCHSAA Class 4-A state championships and said, “I love every single one of the guys on this team.”
McDaniel, who is a middle-distance runner in track, was one of the Titans’ top seven runners as a junior, when they finished eighth in the state. He ran in the regional and the state meets, but he understood that his role was likely to change as a senior, with a handful of fast freshmen and one top-drawer transfer student joining the team.
“Cameron was not in our top seven this year … but he has been in the top seven for us in the past,” said Nathan Newsome, West Forsyth’s cross-country coach. “What he’s doing is not easy, but he’s stuck with it. He started seeing he was not going to be one of our top guys this year, but he’s kept at it. It’s tough to be on top of the heap, then not be. He’s a positive, upbeat kid. Everybody likes him, and he relates to the adults and the kids. He cares about stuff.
“Running is not something that has come easy to him; it’s not his strength. He started doing it to get in shape, and he turned out to be pretty good,” Newsome said. “There were a lot of meets we wanted him to go to this year, to run with the younger guys, and he did a good job.”
—Dan Kibler
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.