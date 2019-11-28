Offensive tackle Caleb Markland consistently delivered as one of the bright spots on Glenn’s football team this season.
As the only returning starter on the offensive line for the Bobcats, the 6-foot-1, 260-pound senior sets the standard for others with his savvy and exuberance. Markland’s presence is one of the reasons why the Bobcats’ offense has performed above expectations.
“Caleb loves the game,” Coach Antwon Stevenson of Glenn said. “He has a passion that shows, and it rubs off on his teammates. Whether it’s practice or Friday nights, he puts it all on the line every time.
“His development as a player surprised me. Compared to where he was at the start of his career, he’s much better than I ever thought he’d be. Caleb leads by example on and off the field. There’s no denying that he has taken full advantage of his opportunities.”
Entering this season, Markland knew that he would have to step up as a mentor to several newcomers on the offensive line. It was a challenge that he welcomed with open arms.
“With me being the only senior (offensive lineman), there was a lot of teaching for me to do,” said Markland, a college prospect who’s attracted interest from Western Carolina and Wingate. “Younger players don’t have very much game experience. So, it takes them a little longer to pick up on things like technique and footwork that will help them to perform at a higher level.”
Markland openly admits that the Bobcats have played with a huge chip on their shoulders this season. They were not viewed as contenders in the Central Piedmont 4-A. Markland remembers the predictions made during the preseason that it would be a dismal season for his team.
Instead, Glenn finished the regular season in a three-way tie for second with East Forsyth and Davie County. The Bobcats also played host to one game in the state playoffs.
“Yeah, we heard about how it was predicted that we would not win any conference games,” he said. “We thought that was crazy, because we knew we had to do to get the job done.
“When we played West Forsyth for the conference championship, it only proved to everybody what we already knew. Our team is much better than anybody ever expected.”
Three questions for Markland
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: Athletics Trainer
Q: Who’s had the most influence in your life?
Answer: Chuck and Jenifer Markland (parents); Barbara Stevens (grandmother)
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Alaska
