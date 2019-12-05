Caden Davis has been on the varsity boys basketball team at Reynolds for three seasons. It wasn’t something that was expected.
“I started out on the junior varsity, but somebody got hurt and I had to step in,” said Davis, a junior. “It really wasn’t planned that way.”
The pressure of playing with more experienced teammates was tough in the beginning.
“There was pressure at first, but I got used to it,” Davis said. “I just like playing with people and coming together.”
The Demons went to the NCHSAA Class 4-A Western Regional final last season and often had to play through adversity to win games in the playoffs.
Davis remembers one game where the team was down by 15 points. “We were down by 15 to (Charlotte) Myers Park,” he said. “We came back and won that game.”
With the loss of two of the team’s leading scorers, Devin Ingram and Mysta Goodloe, Davis said that he and two teammates will have to increase their production this year.
“Basically, we have to double down on everything from last year,” he said. “We will need more production from me, Tobias (Johnson) and Tyreik (Leach).”
He also knows last year’s success puts a target on the backs of the Demons.
“Some people feel like it was a fluke last year,” Davis said. “I feel like it puts a target on our back. We have to play harder this year.”
Davis said his team can’t afford to get cocky.
“Coach (Billy) Martin says we’ve got to quit reading the papers on how good we are,” he said. “He said we’ve got to play like a team who lost in the first round of the playoffs last year.”
Davis was also the quarterback on the football team, but he said the transition to basketball was easy.
“For me, it really never goes away skill-wise,” he said. “But condition-wise it’s a completely different game. In football, you get a break after a play. Basketball is running, running, running. It usually takes a week.”
Davis said he’s best at attacking the basket.
“I like attacking the basket and playing above the rim,” he said. “I’m working on my ball-handling. I feel like I’ve improved a lot from last year.”
Defense is another area Davis will concentrate on this seasons.
“Actually, I didn’t want to play defense that much,” he said. “Coach Martin has already said he will sit me down if I don’t play defense.”
Davis said he’s striving to be an all-around player.
“I feel like I’ve come into more of an all-around player,” he said. “They can’t really guess what I’m gonna do.”
