Baseball is Brayden Millner’s sport of choice. Yet, he’s very much an athlete for all seasons at Walkertown.
Millner, a sophomore, was a three-sport athlete as a freshman. This year, he’s primed to put himself to the supreme test by adding another sport to his plate.
This fall, he ran cross-country. And now, he’s decided to embark on an ambitious winter-season double as a wrestler who will run indoor track for the first time. In the spring his focus will shift to trying to win a spot on the varsity baseball team for the Wolfpack as an outfielder.
“I do it all for fun,” Millner said. “But it’s also a way for me to see how much I can improve from one year to the next. That way, I’ll know for sure that I’m not putting in all this work (with four sports) for nothing.”
Mike Smith, the Wolfpack’s first-year cross-country coach, believes that by the time Millner graduates, he could end up being one of the school’s best multi-sports performers. Smith admits that he’s looking forward to tracking how Millner develops over the rest of his high school athletics career.
“Brayden is probably in the best shape of his life,” Smith said. “And he’s gaining a lot of confidence in his athletic abilities. He can do anything he sets his mind to.
“If he wanted to play tennis, I have no doubts that he could to do it. As for track, I think he has enough speed to do well at the 400. And I’d like to see him run the 4x800 (relay) too.”
As a freshman, Millner used cross-country as a means to start his year-round conditioning for baseball. Once the cross-country season was over, he decided to try wrestling (145-pound weight class) to help maintain his fitness level.
By the time the spring season arrived, he was in peak shape for baseball. Now, it’s his intention to repeat this cycle of sports over the next two years.
“My main goals are to become a well-conditioned athlete and get a college baseball scholarship,” he said. “Even though baseball is my main sport, I could see myself playing another sport in college if I got an offer.”
Three questions for Millner
Q: What three famous people would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Joyner Lucas, Usain Bolt and Donald Trump
Q: What are your favorite foods?
Answer: Spaghetti and steak (medium)
Q: What’s your favorite video game?
Answer: “Rainbow Six Siege”
—Craig T. Greenlee
