Brandon Absher recently got his first taste of competitive distance racing in Glenn’s first cross-country meet of the season.
Absher, a senior, wasn’t sure what to expect. But in spite of his uncertainty, he gave a good accounting for himself in the 5K race. He was the second finisher for the Bobcats with a time of 21 minutes, 56 seconds.
“Before the race, I was a little nervous,” he said. “It was my first-ever high school race and I’m satisfied with the outcome. But I know I can improve. My goal is to trim another three or four minutes from what I did in that meet.”
Coach Kindra Ritzie-Worthy of Glenn discovered early on in preseason workouts that Absher had the potential to make a measurable impact. What caught her eye was Absher’s willingness to continuously push himself to the limit.
“Brandon is a hard worker and he’s self-motivated,” she said. “In practice, when I ask him to do a set of six repetitions of 1,000 meters, his times get faster with each rep. In that first race of the season, he finished strong. That impressed me.”
Before his arrival at Glenn last October, Absher had never participated in high school sports. He trained with the cross-country team at his high school in Cheyenne, Wyo., but he never competed in an actual race.
Absher started his high school athletic career last spring as a midfielder on Glenn’s lacrosse team. It wasn’t long before lacrosse became his sport of choice. Even so, he realized quickly that he needed to develop more stamina to handle the physical demands of the position.
“I was not in great shape for lacrosse last year,” said Absher, who plans to run indoor track (800- and 1,600-meter runs). “So, being a cross-country runner will give me the endurance I need so I can move around at full speed for lacrosse.
“Starting out, my plan was to use cross-country as preparation for lacrosse. But now, I’m enjoying being a runner a lot more. Since we don’t have a lot of runners (nine), it gives me the opportunity to contribute to how well we perform as a team. That helps me stay motivated to keep training and keep improving.”
Three question for Absher
Q: Who’s had the most influence in your life?
Answer: Jordan Martin (brother)
Q: Who’s your favorite historical figure?
Answer: Muhammad Ali
Q: What’s your favorite food?
Answer: Scrambled eggs
—Craig T. Greenlee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.