Blake Parker says he knows “every square inch” of the trainer’s room at Forsyth Country Day School. A 17-year-old senior on the Furies’ soccer team, he spent much of his junior season in there, and he isn’t interested in making any return visits.
Parker, a team captain who starts for FCD at right wing, spent last season nursing two hip flexors and then a pulled groin muscle.
“I played through injury all year,” he said. “I had one leg wrapped all the way up my thigh every day, but I played through it. I sat out as little as I could. I worked with the trainer every halftime and even during timeouts.
“It is so important to me to be healthy this year.”
Parker wants to go out on a good note. “My senior year is really important to me, to be a team leader, a captain,” he said.
John Stubblefield, the Furies’ coach, gives Parker plenty of credit for his desire to play and the role he plays on and off the pitch.
“He is a good leader, somebody who is good to have in the lineup,” Stubblefield said. “He’s an extra voice behind the scenes for me. It’s great to have someone in a team meeting who can say something and his teammates will all listen to him.”
Parker took up soccer in the sixth grade, in part because older sister Brenley played.
“Liking soccer was a gradual thing,” he said. “I considered stopping when I got to high school because I didn’t think I was good enough. But we didn’t have a junior varsity that year, and I realized that I’d be on varsity. I might not play, but I could get varsity coaching, and I could improve.”
All of those things happened, putting Parker in the starting lineup.
Parker, a dedicated snowboarder during the winter, doesn’t plan on playing soccer beyond the high school level. He wants to attend N.C. State next year to begin a career in the technical sector, because of an interest in engineering that developed at FCD.
“My sophomore year I took engineering for the first time,” he said. “Mr. (Joe) Trotter, the teacher, made me fall in love with engineering. I never knew about things like AC (alternating current), didn’t know all the things we do with AC.
“I love computer science, and I think all about taking stuff apart and seeing how it works, about (computer) processors, how things go together. I want to major in electrical engineering and minor in computer science.”
