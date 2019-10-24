Becca Connolly has been the No. 1 player all four years on the Reynolds girls golf team.
The senior for the Demons has made the NCHSAA Class 4-A state championships each year, with her highest finish being 17th her freshman year.
Yet, it’s a recent experience that will forever stay in her mind. Connolly was one of 61 youth golfers from First Tee programs around the country invited to play alongside pros in the Pure Insurance Championship on the Senior PGA Tour. The tournament was played at famed Pebble Beach in California.
Connolly has volunteered since 2014 with First Tee of the Triad.
“It’s a program where we teach young people how to play golf,” she said. “It teaches them nine core values, including integrity and sportsmanship, and other life values.
“It’s been rewarding to give others the opportunities that I’ve been able to experience.”
She also participated in the Chevron Shootout while at Pebble Beach, winning $10,000 for First Tee of the Triad.
Connolly, who started playing golf when she was 10, said the experience of playing at Pebble Beach was incredible.
“It was the best week of my life,” she said. “I want to go back and play it again.”
The No. 8 hole was one of the toughest she has ever faced, she said.
“You have to lay up short of a cliff. There’s a wind coming over the cliff, so you have to stay short,” Connolly said. “It’s 180 yards over the cliff to a small green surrounded by bunkers. I played it pretty well.”
Connolly is quite familiar with courses around the Triad and in North Carolina.
“Pinehurst No. 5 is one of my favorites,” she said.
Meadowlands in Wallburg — with its own uniqueness — is another favorite:
“It has a wide variety of holes. You’ll find all different sorts of shots,” she said. “It prepares you for a lot of different opportunities to prepare for different tournaments and different courses.”
Connolly practices six days a week.
“I will play about half of the weeks of the year,” she said. “I’ve played in sleet before and ice cracking under my feet at Tanglewood. In the summer I have a wet towel and drink lots of water. I’ll stay in the shade and put up an umbrella.”
Connolly said she appreciates what golf offers.
“I love everything outdoors,” she said of the sport. “I love making friendships and all of the opportunities it’s given me. The opportunities I’ve gotten are absolutely amazing.”
