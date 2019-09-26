Ava Howard may be soft-spoken in a conversation, but the junior from East Forsyth can get loud on the volleyball court.
“I can get loud,” she said. “I yell at them if they’re not picking up the energy or are beginning to give up.”
That’s a part of her responsibilities as a captain.“I try to pick them up if they’re down and make them happy,” she said. “I try to encourage them.”
Howard began playing volleyball in the seventh grade at the YMCA and transitioned to the Champion Volleyball Club.
“My parents saw me playing with a volleyball and made me try out for a YMCA team,” she said. “I liked it. It’s a release from reality where you get to hit things.”
She didn’t play her freshman year at East Forsyth.
“I probably could have been a little bit better if I had started playing my freshman year,” she said.
Howard, a 6-foot middle blocker for the Eagles, guards the center of the net.
“I have to block all three sides,” she said. “I cover pretty much everything in the front row. It’s a lot of really fast decision making so people in the back row don’t have to exert themselves. Sometimes it’s difficult, but I get the hang of it and try not to miss.”
Howard said her biggest strength is hitting the ball, but there are some other areas that need improvement.
“I like to get a lot of kills,” she said. “Setting is probably my weakest. I like to double down, and I can’t really put the ball anywhere. It normally goes up when it touches my hands.”
She said the libero usually replaces her when it’s time to serve.
“I’m a power server but they normally take me out before I serve,” Howard said. “It’s a little discouraging. It’s always very surprising when they let me serve.”
Missed blocks can lead to frustration for her.
“Hitting into the net or shanking a ball can get me frustrated,” Howard said. “I just try to play to the best of my ability. I try to get the next point and make it better than the last play I failed on.”
Butterflies always appear before a big match.
“If I know we’re playing a good team I try not to get nervous,” Howard said. “It’s always better if our team is energetic and happy. That always gets the butterflies out.”
Howard said she would encourage any girl to try out for the team.
“It’s hard at first, but a really fun game once you get the hang of it,” she said. “Don’t get down on yourself. If you mess up on a point, you can always do something better to fix that on the next point.”
—Ken Winfrey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.