Annalisa Orgnon has a way with words.
During her time as a key figure on the field hockey team at Reagan, she has emerged as an effective mouthpiece. According to Coach Lauren Sytz of the Raiders, Orgnon, a senior goalkeeper, has a talent for communicating without ruffling feathers.
“Annalisa has mastered the art of giving advice,” Sytz said. “And she does it without having the person she’s talking to feel like they did something wrong.
“At halftime, I always ask her to point out what we’re doing right and what we’re doing wrong. She’s always very encouraging. As our goalie, she’s in a position to see the whole field, so she sees everything that goes on.”
Orgnon readily admits that she’s at her best when Reagan opponents go into nonstop attack mode. In her mind, it’s all about competing.
“There’s pressure,” Orgnon said. “But I like the challenge of stopping every single ball. I play better when teams are taking constant shots.”
That’s what happened earlier this season when Reagan lost 10-1 to East Chapel Hill, last year’s N.C. Field Hockey Association runner-up.
“They were always going for the score and I finished with 32 saves,” Orgnon said. “It was the best game of my career.”
Sytz has vivid recollections of that performance. She feels it was a game in which all of Orgnon’s talents were put on full display.
“Annalisa made diving saves, in-air saves, it was incredible to watch,” Sytz said. “When she gets a save, she gets really excited. But when we score, she gets just as excited as the person who actually scored.
“I’m super-thankful that she’s with us. Having Annalisa on our team makes my job a lot less stressful because I know that she can handle anything that comes her way.”
The Raiders (8-8) had mixed results this fall. The season highlight was a stunning 2-1 win over West Forsyth, the eventual Central Piedmont 4-A regular-season champion. Reagan’s season ended with a 1-0 loss to Reynolds in the first round of the state playoffs.
“There were times during the season when we were confused,” Orgnon said. “But as practices got more serious and intense, we started to play better.”
Three questions for Orgnon
Q: What’s your dream job?
Answer: Criminal Psychologist
Q: Who’s your favorite historical figure?
Answer: Marie Antoinette
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world where would it be?
Answer: France
—Craig T. Greenlee
