Angel Maldonado

Angel Maldonado

Angel Maldonado has cemented himself as stingy goalkeeper for a Mount Tabor soccer team that had allowed just three goals through the team’s first 13 games.

Maldonado, a senior, has been the starter on the varsity team the last two seasons after spending his sophomore year on the JV team.

He would have played for the Spartans as a freshman if not for one minor detail.

“I didn’t know when tryouts were,” Maldonado said. “I thought they would be like it was in middle school when we tried out once the school year started. I didn’t do my homework on that and it turned out to be really frustrating for me that I didn’t play.”

Instead, Maldonado dedicated himself to improving though his club team and a trainer that worked with him on specific drills for improving his goalkeeping skills.

Maldonado split time as the starter as a sophomore and made varsity his junior year, where he was the starter for most of the games until the NCHSAA Class 3-A state tournament began.

“Max Curran was playing so well that we stuck with him during the playoffs,” Maldonado said. “We made a great run last year and I was so proud to be a part of that team.”

Maldonado said that the team came together early in the season on a trip to play at Kill Devil Hills First Flight.

“Coach (Jay) Benfield told us we couldn’t get on the bus unless we gave him our phones,” Maldonado said. “We ended up playing cards and really getting to know each other on the ride there and when we got to the place we were staying. It really made us a tight brotherhood and sparked the success we had last year.”

Maldonado has been playing soccer all his life. His uncle, Luis Palacios, played professionally in Colombia and helped to inspire him.

“When I first started playing, I wasn’t too good at any of the other positions,” Maldonado said. “But once I started playing goalie, I knew it was the right fit. I love the pressure. It drives me to do everything I do on the field. I love making all the saves. That’s the best feeling you can have.”

It also helps to have Benfield, a former standout goalie in high school and college, provide practical pointers on the position.

“Sometimes I’ll make a save and joke around with him and ask, ‘Does that remind you of your glory days?,’” Maldonado said. “He has been very beneficial in my development because he played the position himself.”

—Marc Pruitt

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Marc Pruitt

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments