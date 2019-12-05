In her second season of varsity girls basketball, Allajah Binns could end up being Walkertown’s defensive catalyst. The 5-foot-11 sophomore has a lanky build and is skilled enough to defend every position on the floor.
“Allajah is athletic and loves playing defense,” Coach Clarence Hosch of the Wolfpack said. “For us, she is the energizer bunny who gets everybody hyped. She’s a joy to coach, and her future is bright.”
Binns plays both forward positions. However, she’s looking to add to her versatility as the season progresses. In the weeks to come, Hosch is likely to give her playing time in the backcourt.
“I’m still working on that,” said Binns, who has quickly established herself as a top-flight rebounder. “It’s really a matter of me building up my confidence. There are times when I’m hesitant to shoot and I think too much about what and what not to do.
“One of my goals is to become more of a contributor offensively. I’m getting better at playing within the flow of the game. Right now, I score a lot of my points from the inside, but my mid-range jumper is better than it used to be. On the court, I like to stay upbeat. I don’t like negative energy.”
A year ago, Walkertown won eight games for only the second time over the past six seasons. Binns, though, believes the Wolfpack has a legitimate shot at finishing above .500.
“We have the chemistry and dedication to win more games than we have in the past,” she said. “This team can be a factor in our (Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A) conference.”
It remains to be seen if the Wolfpack develops as a surprise contender this season. Hosch’s team is loaded with underclassmen and there are only three seniors on the roster. Although Binns is not a varsity veteran, her status as a relative newcomer won’t keep her from assuming leadership responsibilities.
“Allajah is very vocal, and that’s rare for a sophomore,” Hosch said. “She’s not afraid to speak her mind. Aside from that, she’s always looking for ways to improve her game, and she doesn’t like making mistakes.”
Three questions for Binns
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: Physical therapist
Q: Who’s had the most influence in your life?
Answer: Tiffany McCummings (mother)
Q: What three famous people would you invite to dinner?
Answer: LeBron James, Michael B. Jordan, Barack Obama
