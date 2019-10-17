Alan Linares is adjusting to a new position and increased responsibility on the Bishop McGuinness boys soccer team this season, something the senior and four-year member of the varsity team is taking in stride.
Linares was moved to center midfield this season, a change from the left midfield position he played as a sophomore and junior after spending his freshman season as a striker.
“I knew we were going to need more help there this season because we lost a lot of seniors from last year,” Linares said. “We have a young team and Coach (Neil) Hodges wanted to utilize my experience, knowing I could handle it.”
Linares, whose brother Brandon graduated from McGuinness this past spring and is now playing in college at Shaw, was also bestowed the honor of being one of the team captains this season, a role he is embracing.
“I know that I need to be a leader and help the younger players on our team as much as I can,” Linares said. “We have a couple of freshmen and sophomores who have never played varsity before and part of my job is to share my experiences with them. It’s a great responsibility and you have to have the right mentality. When I found out I was a captain, it really boosted my confidence. I’ve had a lot of fun.”
Linares was part of the Villains 2017 NCHSAA Class 1-A state championship against Franklin Academy, a game in which he scored a goal with about five minutes left to seal a 2-0 win.
“I’m not sure it gets much better than that, unless we can win another one,” Linares said. “We got so close my freshman year (the Villains lost in the state championship game in 2016) and we knew we had a good team coming back. You still have to go out and make it happen on the field and we were lucky enough to do that. I’ll never forget that day.”
Linares hopes to continue his career in college and mentioned Greensboro College, Guilford and Limestone as possibilities.
“We’ve played a lot of bigger schools this season, a really tough schedule,” Linares said. “I’d love to see us make another run at winning a state championship.”
Three questions for Linares
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Puerto Rico
Q: What’s your favorite TV show to binge watch?
Answer: “Money Heist” (Netflix)
Q: If you could have one superpower, what would it be?
Answer: fly
