Addison Causey got her first initiation into running in sixth grade with a couple of added bonuses.
“My parents actually signed me up for a kid’s triathlon, so I got to do a long swim and a six-mile bike ride in addition to a two-mile run,” Causey said with a laugh. “That was my first competitive race. The running part, I loved. The other two, not so much. Especially the swimming. I’m not very good at that anyway and it was the first thing we did.”
Causey, now a junior at Mount Tabor, was enamored enough with running to enroll in Crazy Running, a running club for area kids and compete in the Mistletoe 5K later that year.
Causey also helped get a running team started at her middle school, Winston-Salem Christian, later that year.
“We had one boy and me on the team when I was in seventh grade, but it was a start,” Causey said.
“My mom, Karen, is an avid runner and I knew it would also be a great way for us to connect. My dad bikes and they compete in triathlons, so my family has always enjoyed it. I’m not sure I would have been as drawn to running as much if I hadn’t already been playing soccer, which I’ve been doing since first grade.”
Causey has run in the NCHSAA Class 3-A cross-country state-championship meet in each of her first three years. She also runs indoor track and pulls double duty in the spring, running outdoor track and playing soccer.
“My coaches have been very understanding about my schedule,” said Causey, who is also in National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Key Club, and on the yearbook staff. “They work with me and with each other so that it’s very manageable. Coach (Mike) Riley (the girls cross country and track coach) knows I will run on my own if I have to miss a workout because of soccer. It’s definitely a great way to stay in shape to compete in both sports at once.”
Three questions for Causey
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee
Q: Do you have any pre-game/race rituals or superstitions?
Answer: I always wear the same pair of socks. And, I have to eat two watermelon-flavored Sour Patch kids (candy).
Q: Who’s the best teacher you’ve had?
Answer: Ms. Bishop (first grade, Winston-Salem Christian)
—Marc Pruitt
