Golfer Abby Brown of Glenn has vivid recollections of the first time she hit a golf ball. It’s safe to say that it’s not her fondest memory.
“I made contact, but the ball didn’t go very far,” she said. “There was no distance.”
Brown, a freshman, had never played the game before that first day of high school practice in August. Rick Bright, the Bobcats golf coach, is pleased with Brown’s development so far.
“Right now, Abby is a blank canvas,” Bright said. “There’s so much potential. Even now, she has a nice, wide arc in her swing, which will help her hit the ball a long way. The only thing missing is consistency and she’s working on that.
“Abby is still learning the basics, and I’m confident that she can be really good. What it comes down to is how much time she wants to invest in her development beyond the golf season. It’s all a matter of her staying after it.”
Brown, who works with PGA teaching pro Vici Pate (Winding Creek Golf Course in Thomasville), is encouraged by the progress she’s made. Pate, she explained, has helped with her mechanics so that she’s more consistent at keeping the ball in play.
“My tee shots are a lot better,” Brown said. “Now, I’m able to hit shots a lot straighter and I can hit with more power. But there’s still work to do with my chipping and putting.”
In her first high school season, Brown shot a personal best of 65 for a nine-hole round. For someone who started out as a raw neophyte in the sport, that’s not a bad showing. In the seasons to come, Brown wants to lower her stroke average by double digits.
“My goals are to get my score in the 50s and hit the ball without having to think so much about what I’m doing,” she said. “Making it to regionals would be cool, too.”
Bright admits that he’s excited about Brown’s golfing future. The devotion Brown has for improving her game, he said, will play a key role.
“Abby’s chief asset is between her ears,” he said. “She’s smart and executes to the best of her ability.”
Three questions for Brown
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: TV Journalist
Q: What three famous people would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Gustave Eiffel, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift
Q: What is your hobby?
Answer: Horseback riding
—Craig T. Greenlee
