In the fifth week of the high school football season, many teams are nearing the end of nonconference play. As for the 10-team Central Carolina 2-A, conference play started last week.
There will be a slight nip in the air tonight as fall approaches, Although the heat probably will return at some point.
Mount Tabor (2-2) at West Forsyth (4-0)
Two former Central Piedmont 4-A rivals from Forsyth County will square off tonight in Clemmons in a nonconference game. These teams were in the same conference for years before Mount Tabor was moved to Class 3-A in 2017.
The Titans and Spartans played each other in 2017 and 2018. West Forsyth won the nonconference game in 2017, and Mount Tabor won last year’s game.
The Titans have cruised through their first four opponents. West Forsyth has outscored Greensboro Dudley, Mooresville, North Mecklenburg and High Point Central by a combined 205-33.
As for Mount Tabor, it has had trouble scoring, with just 35 points through the first four games. But the Spartans’ defense has been stout, giving up just 47 points. Mount Tabor defeated Reynolds 13-9 last week at Deaton-Thompson Stadium after getting touchdowns on a 16-yard run by Brian McIntyre and a 74-yard pass from quarterback Jorden Zertuche to Mekhi Hague.
West Forsyth is off next week before traveling to Greensboro Page on Oct. 4. Mount Tabor plays at Jamestown Ragsdale next week and will be off the following week.
Greensboro Page (1-3) at East Forsyth (4-0)
This nonconference game in Kernersville has become quite a rivalry between traditional powers from Guilford and Forsyth counties. This year’s game, however, looks like a mismatch.
East Forsyth, the defending NCHSAA Class 4-A champion, is undefeated and routed previously undefeated Parkland 46-7 last week. The Eagles have outscored their opponents 154-52. Page got its first win last week with a 33-14 victory against Eastern Guilford.
Senior Ahmani Marshall of East Forsyth, who has committed to play at Wake Forest, has paced the running attack for the Eagles. In four games he has 458 yards and five touchdowns.
Quarterback Jevondre’ Paige has been the offensive catalyst for the Pirates. Paige has completed 44 of 83 passes for 630 yards and six touchdowns, and he’s also rushed for 139 yards on 38 carries.
Reynolds (1-3) at North Forsyth (0-3)
This is a nonconference game between two struggling teams.
Quarterback Caden Davis of Reynolds has been the offensive stalwart. He’s 56-of-120 passing for 704 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 167 yards on 34 carries with three touchdowns.
The Vikings are coached by first-year coach Jay Blair, who was an assistant under Coach Pat Crowley of Reynolds the past four seasons. Blair also played Reynolds and graduated in 1998. The Vikings have been outscored 104-18.
Reynolds defeated North Forsyth 41-6 last year at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
Atkins (1-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-4)
Nothing has gone right this season for Bishop McGuinness. The Villains have been outscored 182-49, with the closest game being a 28-14 loss on Aug. 30 to Community School of Davidson.
Atkins lost to West Iredell 42-0 in the season opener, but it bounced back the next week and defeated Chatham Central 41-40 in double overtime.
After a week off following the Chatham Central win, the Camels played host to Eden Morehead last week and lost 40-0.
Atkins opens WPAC 2-A play next week with a home game against Forbush.
East Surry (4-0) at West Stokes (1-2)
These schools are in different counties, but being only 10 miles apart makes for a great nonconference rivalry.
East Surry, under second-year Coach Trent Lowman, has been on a roll since the start of the season. The Cardinals routed Surry Central 56-12 last week, its closest margin of victory this season. Quarterback Jefferson Boaz of the Cardinals passed for five touchdowns and ran for one more last week against Surry Central.
Through four games, Boaz, who has committed to play at North Carolina, is 59 of 76 passing for 1,166 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also has 102 yards rushing on nine carries with six touchdowns.
Despite being 1-2, the Wildcats have proven to be a tough test. They lost to county rival South Stokes 12-8 in the season opener and lost to Mount Airy 27-20 the following week. The Wildcats had a week off before playing North Stokes last week, winning 53-0.
