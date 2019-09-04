It's already Week 3 of the high school football season, and even though a fair amount of teams won't play Friday night, there's still plenty of intriguing games to follow.
Hurricane Dorian should be well past North Carolina, and the only challenge for area teams is the heat and humidity, which is often the case in early September.
Here are the five games to watch on the first Friday in September:
East Forsyth (2-0) at Mount Tabor (1-1)
East Forsyth, which won the NCHSAA Class 4-A state championship last year, has continued its winning ways through the first two games this season.
The Eagles traveled to Asheville in Week 1 and defeated A.C. Reynolds 35-23. They played Southwest Guilford last week in their home opener and throttled the Cowboys 49-13.
The running game has been the fuel for East Forsyth's offense over the first two weeks of the season. It rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries against Asheville Reynolds, and it dominated Southwest Guilford last week with 393 yards on 51 carries and six touchdowns. Ahmani Marshall, a senior who has committed to play at Wake Forest, led the Eagles last week with 181 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.
Mount Tabor has had trouble scoring without quarterback Jaquan Albright, who graduated this past year. The Spartans lost 14-7 against Reagan two weeks ago in the season opener and defeated Glenn 6-0 last week with the help of a 13-yard interception return for touchdown by Javouse Chambers in the second quarter.
East Forsyth defeated Mount Tabor 35-14 last year in Kernersville.
North Mecklenburg (0-2) at West Forsyth (2-0)
This game looks like a mismatch on paper judging by the early-season results from both teams.
West Forsyth routed Greensboro Dudley 42-13 in the first week of the season, and it followed that with a 49-7 win on the road against Mooresville. Meanwhile, North Mecklenburg lost 47-26 against Charlotte Independence and 35-14 against Charlotte Olympic.
West Forsyth senior running back G'mone Wilson had three rushing touchdowns − coming on runs of 35, 4 and 1 yards − last week to help the Titans pull away from Mooresville. Also, quarterback Jalen Ferguson of the Titans threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to receiver C.J. Graham, and Ferguson also scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run.
West Forsyth capped off last week's game with a 27-yard touchdown return after an interception by Devares Holbrook as time expired.
Watauga (2-0) at Reagan (2-0)
This battle of unbeatens in Pfafftown is sure to be tough test for both teams.
The Pioneers outscored Asheville Roberson and Ashe County by a combined 106-28, and the Raiders outscored Mount Tabor and North Forsyth by a combined 56-7.
In Reagan's 42-0 win last week against North Forsyth, quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth threw three touchdown passes.
Watauga, coached by Ryan Habich, is led by senior running backs Anderson Castle and Bryce Satterfield, the son of Scott Satterfield, the former Appalachian State football coach who is now at Louisville.
Southern Pines Pinecrest (2-0) at Reynolds (1-1)
Pinecrest will make a trek from Southern Pines to Deaton-Thompson Stadium for this early-season nonconference game.
Reynolds lost its opener at Southwest Guilford 35-28 two weeks ago, but the Demons rebounded last week for a 47-24 win in Hillsborough at Orange County. Quarterback Caden Davis was dominant for the Demons and scored six total touchdowns — three passing and three rushing. Nasir Gibbs of Reynolds also returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown to help the Demons. Tobias Johnson helped Reynolds with 107 yards receiving on six catches and two touchdowns.
Pinecrest has outscored Concord and Southern Lee by a combined 84-23, including last week's 63-10 win against Southern Lee.
East Surry (2-0) at North Surry (1-1)
East Surry has cruised through its first two games at home, but the Cardinals play their first road game Friday in Toast against rival North Surry.
In the first two weeks of the season, the Cardinals routed East Wilkes 69-7 and Starmount 63-9. Quarterback Jefferson Boaz, who has committed to play at North Carolina, accounted for five touchdowns last week in the win against Starmount. Boaz had three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.
North Surry, led by first-year Coach Patrick Taylor, pummeled Alleghany 44-13 in the season opener, but the Greyhounds lost at Elkin 34-12 last week.
Chase Swartz, a senior quarterback for the Greyhounds, has been the offensive catalyst for the Greyhounds. He's completed 31 of 55 passes for 675 yards and six touchdowns, and he has 86 yards rushing and one touchdown on nine carries.
East Surry defeated North Surry 35-31 in Pilot Mountain last year.
