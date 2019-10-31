Having her mom as her tennis coach hasn’t been all that unusual for Charlotte Lassiter, a senior at Bishop McGuinness.
Having another daughter on the team wasn’t all that unusual for Coach Catherine Lassiter, now in her ninth season — and having coached four daughters — with the program.
“I knew she would follow me to high school too because she was also my English teacher in eighth grade at St. Leo,” Charlotte Lassiter said with a laugh. “She just can’t go anywhere without me.”
Actually, the reverse of that may be the truth.
Catherine Lassiter graduated from McGuinness in 1980 as Catherine Smith and was a board member at the school for several years. When the school announced that it needed a girls tennis coach nine years ago or the season might be canceled, Lassiter agreed to become the coach at the urging of her eldest daughter, Grace. She has seen five of her six children graduate from the school, with Charlotte on track to do so in 2020.
Having Charlotte on the team the last four years has been a blessing for Coach Lassiter.
“She’s the last of the Lassiters,” Catherine said with a laugh. “Four of my five daughters have played under me with varying degrees of success. To see Charlotte’s progress the last four years, on and off the court, has been a thrill for me. Just getting to see all the work she has been putting in pay off and seeing that progress has been a joy to watch.”
Charlotte will also serve as a messenger for the coach when it comes to any news or schedule changes that need to be communicated quickly.
“She’ll still ask me what’s for dinner a lot more than she will about how to improve her overhead,” Catherine Lassiter said with a laugh. “But I think everyone on the team has a good sense of humor about our relationship. I get to be around young people, get to know her friends better, and they all still laugh at my jokes.”
Charlotte Lassiter said there has never been a time where the lines were blurred between Mom and Coach Lassiter.
“There has never been any stigma about our relationship,” Charlotte Lassiter said. “I knew two other players when I got here my freshman year. I wasn’t even ranked and only played in exhibition matches most of my first two years. It wasn’t until my junior year that I played in doubles matches. Everyone knows and understands that she is my mom and she is the coach. There is definitely no favoritism.”
This season, Charlotte has been the No. 6 singles player and has played doubles for a team that won 14 of 15 matches, including a 10-0 mark and Northwest 1-A championship. Bishop McGuinness lost to Chatham Central 5-4 Monday in the quarterfinals of the NCHSAA Class 1-A dual-team championship.
Charlotte Lassiter also gets the benefit of playing doubles with her best friend, Izabelle Bermudez, who have combined to go 9-3 this season.
“I won a really tough match against our archrival, East Surry, when I was down 5-2 in the second set and ended up winning in two tiebreakers,” Lassiter said.
Catherine Lassiter figured out a way to balance wearing two hats during that match.
“I tried to stay as far away as I could on that one,” she said. “Seeing how she fought her way back in that one and then ended up winning it was really gratifying as a coach. And as a mom, it was gratifying to see her get over that hump and her reaction in what she accomplished.”
Tennis has been a constant presence in the Lassiter home.
Catherine played for Catholic University in Washington, a Division III school, and is a regular in USTA events.
“I remember learning to tie my shoes while watching the U.S. Open when I was younger,” Charlotte Lassiter said. “She introduced us all to the game. We would always go and watch her play. Seeing my sisters play all the time made it a lot easier for me to pick up once I started to play.”
Tennis isn’t the only activity Charlotte was involved in. She started dancing when she was 3 but stopped at the age of 15 after falling and hitting her knee.
“I chipped the end of my thigh bone in my right leg and was in a lot of pain,” Charlotte Lassiter said. “I still wear a knee brace now when I play my tennis matches and ice my knees when I’m done because they still give me trouble. But I decided that I had enough of going to four dance classes a week for 2½ hours because I was in pain all the time.”
Charlotte stays busy outside of tennis as well. She is involved with Special Olympics Club, Big Sisters, is the Pit Crew Leader for home sporting events, and a Student Ambassador. After she graduates next spring, she plans to study sports marketing at Clemson or Villanova.
Though Charlotte is the last of the Lassiters to pass through the halls and courts at McGuinness, Catherine Lassiter has no plans to step aside from her role as coach.
“It’s the best volunteer job there is,” Catherine Lassiter said. “As long as they’ll have me, I’ll be here.”
—Marc Pruitt
