KING — The biggest cats won.
Shelby’s Golden Lions came at West Stokes’ Wildcats with wave after wave on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the state Class 2-A basketball tournament until finally, in the second half, the dam broke.
Shelby’s 13-2 run in the last six minutes of the third quarter paved the way to a 65-50 win that propelled the visitors into the state semifinals. They will play the winner of last night’s quarterfinal game between Forest Hills and Mountain Heritage. West Stokes, the No. 2 seed in the western half of the bracket, finished 25-4. No. 3 seed Shelby raised its record to 25-3.
West Stokes led 35-30 with 6:01 to play after the second of Elan Muntz’s back-to-back 3-point baskets, but the Wildcats turned the ball over on two of their next three possessions, and Tyler Arrington, Shelby’s 5-foot-10 junior guard, got warmed up. His 3-pointer with 5:04 to play tied the game, and he hit two more 3s and two free throws as the Golden Lions closed out the quarter on an 8-0 run for a 43-37 lead.
With their foot firmly on the gas pedal, the Golden LIons never let up. An 8-1 run early in the fourth quarter gave Shelby some breathing room, and the Golden Lions never looked back. Arrington finished with a game-high 29 points, 20 in the second half, including five 3-pointers.
“We finally hit a couple of 3s in the second half,” said Aubrey Hollifield, Shelby’s head coach. “But I think our rebounding did it for us. It kept us in the game in the first half when we couldn’t hit anything.
“As long as they stayed in that zone defense, I told the guys, ‘We’ll sell out. Everybody go to the boards.’ And it paid off. As long as we can put it up and go get the rebound, we’ll be OK.
“I told them at halftime that something good was gonna happen. Then we hit a couple of shots, and we kept getting rebounds.”
Shelby had 14 offensive rebounds in the first half and scored 11 second-chance points, trailing 14-7 after one quarter and 26-24 at the half. The Golden Lions hit 3s on two of their first three possessions of the second half, but West Stokes hit three 3s to lead 35-30.
But Jack Hollifield scored on a put-back, Arrington hit 3s on two of Shelby’s next possessions, the second one producing his team’s first lead, then he hit two free throws and another 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in the quarter for a 43-37 lead.
“Even when we had the lead in the third quarter, we weren’t feeling comfortable on defense,” said Dan Spainhour, the Wildcats’ coach. “They were beating us on the boards, and then Arrington got going. We couldn’t guard them in man-to-man, so we had to stay in that zone.
“The thing was, we should have had a bigger lead at the half, but they were beating us on the boards.”
Shelby was also able to make things tough on Isaac Spainhour, the Wildcats’ leading scorer. The Golden Lions blanketed him on defense, and although he led West Stokes with 19 points, none of them were easy. Mintz and Amon Conrad added 11 points each for the Wildcats.
SH;7;17;19;22;—;65
WS;14;12;11;13;—;50
Shelby — Christopher 8, Hollifield 7, Bess 6, JaHari Mitchell 10, Whisnant 4, Tyler Arrington 29, Davis 1.
West Stokes — Amon Conrad 11, Parsons 3, Isaac Spainhour 19, Elan Muntz 11, Mickey 5.
Records: Shelby 25-3, West Stokes 25-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.