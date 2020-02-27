After dancing for a “really long time,” Erin Hall decided it was time for a change of scenery. “I didn’t want to do that anymore,” recalled Hall, a senior at East Forsyth. “My dad (Avery) said I was tall enough to try basketball.”
That was in the fifth grade. Hall’s career has since blossomed. She started in a YMCA league and moved on to AAU teams. “I have played for the Mavericks, Lady Comets and Carolina Dynasty in High Point with Coach Darren Carter.”
She’s finishing a four-year career at East where she’s played under three different coaches: Doug Lakis her freshman year, Mike Ross her sophomore year and Aaron Grier the last two years.
It hasn’t always been easy adjusting to a new style of play. “It’s harder to adjust to every different coach,” Hall said. “It’s more of a disadvantage because you have to start over every year. We were lucky that Coach Grier was an assistant coach.”
Still, Hall leans toward the positive side regarding the coaching changes. “It got me prepared for the real world I guess,” she said. “With every coach coming in we’re learning different things.”
Her freshman year under Lakis was the beginning of her desire to excel in basketball. “I had just gotten serious about basketball,” recalled Hall. “All I did was rebound.
“Mike Ross was my coach my sophomore year. He was more laid back. We weren’t as disciplined.”
Grier was an assistant coach and assumed the head coach title her junior year. “It was a change in scenery with Coach Grier,” said Hall. “He was a lot tougher. He made me get out of my comfort zone and learn to shoot.”
Hall now considers herself an all-around player. “I shoot threes, dribble and do a little bit of everything,” she said, smiling. “Looking back, what I did under Coach Grier is going to prepare me for college.”
The evolution of Hall’s shooting skills has been evident. “I’m a pretty good shooter for a center,” she said. “I started off with free throws and then moved to mid-range shots. Once I started knocking those down, he pushed me back farther and farther. I’m now a 3-point shooter. It shows what I can do.’”
Hall, who is 5-feet-11, said she can hold her own against taller players who she often faces in AAU competition. “I’m almost six feet and usually the tallest on teams we go against in high school,” she noted. “In AAU Junior Olympics, I go against girls 6-3, 6-4, 6-5. I feel like I hold my own.
“I play as big as I can. I don’t ever show fear. If you show that you can hang it up. I show them that they need to be scared of me.”
Rebounding is obviously a major responsibility of a center. “You’ve got to have that want and will to go after the ball,” she said. “You’ve got to go after it every time and not let anybody else have it.”
She said offensive rebounding is more difficult.
“On defense I’m always in the right place,” Hall said. “On offense you have to worry about the team boxing you out or getting an over the back call. Offensive rebounds are just harder to get.”
Perhaps her biggest weakness is dribbling. “I can get from Point A to Point B just dribbling,” she said, laughing. “All that fancy stuff people want you to learn wasn’t my strong suit.
“I practice dribbling up the court doing scissors and flat-back drills. It’s a lot of muscle memory type of things.”
Her personal goals have played a big role in the Eagles’ success this season as the team opened play in the NCHSAA 4-A state tournament earlier this week.
“My goal was to get 10 points and 12 rebounds in as many games as I could,” Hall said. “I wanted the double-double. I’ve been pretty solid at it for the most part, especially rebounding. I need to get my scoring up a little bit.”
Hall, who also played volleyball for the Eagles, will join the track team once basketball is over. She likes basketball the best. “It’s a really fun environment,” she said. “I always feel like I have a second family. I wouldn’t want it any other way.
“I’m not wanting to let my parents down. I want them to be proud of me. If I’m pushing and playing hard, it makes them proud. It has really brought me closer to my family.”
Hall wants to remain involved as a coach after her playing days have concluded. “I want to make sure my team is well-disciplined and well-coached,” she said. “I will make them run as much as I have had to run, which is a lot because we constantly do drills that involve running.”
