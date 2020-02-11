atkins
Wearing an Atkins basketball uniform is a dream come true for Melanie Moore. Moore, a junior, has played three years on the varsity team.
“I always wanted to play basketball in high school,” Moore said. “I went to workouts. I could tell they were all obsessed with basketball. I made the varsity team as a freshman.”
Moore is primarily a shooting guard but also plays the post on occasion.
“Honestly it depends on the situation,” she said. “It all depends on the rotation in the game.”
Patience is one of the things she works on. “It’s just taking more time to get the ball into the paint,” Moore said. “There’s not a lot of pressure on me. I have to make smart passes.”
Playing time was hard to come by on a senior-laden team her freshman year, but that didn’t deter Moore from giving her all and impressing Coach Louis Lowery. “My freshman year I didn’t get a lot of playing time,” recalled Moore. “I hustled all the time. I knew it would eventually pay off.”
Lowery had lectured the team on the pressure they would face. It didn’t sink in until Moore experienced it first-hand. “It definitely opened my eyes to see more,” she said. “It was like ‘Wow, this is the pressure Coach Lowery was talking about.’ ”
Focusing is one of the ways Moore handles the pressure. “You have to stay focused no matter what,” she said. “No matter how good or how bad your opponents are you have to stay focused.”
The lack of playing time can be discouraging for any player. Even though Moore knew she wouldn’t see the court very much, she still had moments where she doubted her abilities.
“I was sad,” she said. “I told my mom. She told me to keep working hard. She said that hard work definitely pays off.”
The turning point in her confidence came when Lowery offered praise.
“He told me how he proud of me he was,” she said. “He said I was really learning how to be patient with the ball. He told me how I was looking at the whole court.”
Surprisingly, as a shooting guard you’ll rarely see Moore shooting a 3-pointer. In fact, she hit her first 3-pointer earlier this year.
“I don’t shoot them,” she said. “I made my first one against Carver.
“He (Lowery) said shoot it. The whole bench went crazy when it went in. They still talk about it.”
Her favorite shot is closer to the basket. “My favorite shot is in the paint,” Moore said. “That’s where I like to shoot.”
Moore said she’s not selfish on the court. “They will never call me a ball hog,” she said, laughing. “I’m not selfish with the ball. I don’t like to shoot. I don’t like holding that ball because my teammates like to score, too.”
Seeing the whole court is something Lowery stresses. “Sometimes I get nervous and throw the ball away,” Moore said. “Coach tells me to relax and don’t think about it. He tells me to lay out the court and see what I’ve got.
“I still get mad at myself when I do something like that. That’s what gets me so upset.”
This year has been a rebuilding year for the Atkins team. The loss of several seniors combined with five freshmen on this year’s roster has provided a new experience for Moore and her returning teammates.
“With that group of freshmen coming in, we knew we would have to work on trying to get that chemistry,” she said. “Overall we’re working hard. It’s even been a new experience for Coach.
“We only have one senior on the team,” Moore noted. “It’s a different type of pressure for the freshmen playing high school basketball. Sometimes they doubt themselves.
“When I see them giving up, I tell them we have to fight to the end, until that buzzer goes off. You have to realize they’re new and trying to adjust. I push them through. I have faith in my team. It’s a team sport where when we win, we win together as a team. We all play for one purpose. We have to collaborate together. We have to hustle together and uplift each other.”
Moore said the trials this season will only make the team stronger next year. “I think next year I’m going to go out with a bang.”
