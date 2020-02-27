Sophomore point guard Zion Dixon has gotten all the on-the-job training he could ever hope for in his first season of varsity basketball at Glenn.
Like most newcomers, he’s had some high moments on the mountain-top mixed in with some sobering moments in the valley.
“It’s been a process,” said Dixon, in reference to his one season of varsity experience. “This season is teaching me what I need to do to get ready for next season.
“Over the summer, I’ll put in a lot of time working on every aspect of my game. And I will be in the weight room. I need to be stronger, faster and quicker to play at my highest level.”
Toward the end of the regular season, Dixon showed much promise.
Dixon took his game to another level in last week’s Central Piedmont Conference tournament final. He finished with a team-high 18 points in Glenn’s 62-61 overtime win against Reynolds.
“We’ve gone with Zion as our starter since Day 1,” Coach Johnathan Gainey said. “There is a learning curve involved with his position. As he gets more experience, he’ll be that much better. With him leading the way, we’ve had far more ups than downs.”
Dixon, who is 5-foot-10, has proven himself as a pesky defender who deflects passes and comes up with steals, which leads to fast-break points in transition. Offensively, he has developed as a skilled passer and dependable shot-maker.
“One of the biggest challenges for me this season was my decision making,” Dixon said. “You always have to be aware of what’s happening on the court.
“Sometimes, it’s best to push the ball up-court quickly. At other times, the best move is to slow things down and get everybody settled.”
This season could be the start of bigger things to come. The Bobcats will lose only three seniors.
“We have a strong sophomore class,” Dixon said. “We’re just starting to come together. So, we’ll just keep building this team and we’ll keep getting stronger.”
Three questions for Dixon
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: Physical therapist
Q: Who’s the athlete you admire the most?
Answer: Chris Paul
Q: What’s your favorite video game?
Answer: Fortnite
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.