Soccer player Weston Joyner from Reagan is having a virtuoso kind of season.
In the Raiders first eight games, the junior striker had a team-high 10 goals, which accounts for 63% of the team’s scoring.
Unless there’s a dramatic drop-off in the weeks to come, Joyner will most likely shatter the school record for most goals scored in a single season. The current record (12) is held by Noah Couch, who is now a freshman soccer player at Coker University (S.C.).
“I’m just taking things game by game,” said Joyner, a two-year starter, who has also has three assists to go with his scoring. “My main focus is on what we do as a team, and not my individual performance.
“We have the potential to beat any team on any given day. And we’ll be very competitive in our conference (Central Piedmont 4-A). For us, it’s all about making the (NCHSAA) state playoffs and going as far as we can go.”
This past offseason was critical in Joyner’s development. He played with the Raiders in the 7 vs. 7 Summer League at Northwest Guilford. Matches were played on a modified field that is about half the size of a regulation soccer field.
“Weston puts in a lot of work on his individual skills every day,” Coach Shane Maullin of Reagan said. “A year ago, he couldn’t use his left foot too well, but now, he’s skilled at controlling the ball with both feet. For a player his age, I’ve never seen a transformation like I’ve seen with him. In the summer league, he scored over 40 goals.”
In Joyner’s individual sessions, he works on dribbling, shooting and passing from short and long distances. Aside from that, he focuses on sharpening his technical skills and mastering the mental part of the game.
“It’s really important to stay on top of things mentally,” Joyner said. “You have to stay confident. If you don’t, it lowers your game and you’re not as effective. As a player, it’s always to your advantage to focus on what you know you can do.”
Although the season is still young, Joyner is no longer a surprise factor for the opposition. It’s the norm for him to attract multiple defenders, but that hasn’t slowed him down any.
“I take pride in the way opponents are playing me,” he said. “That lets me know that they see me as a threat.”
Maullin describes Joyner as a “pin-point shooter” who gets open as a result of his constant off-the-ball movement.
“What’s fascinating to watch is how Weston makes adjustments to the way he’s being defended,” Maullin said. “We’re always looking to find different ways to get the ball to him more often.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.