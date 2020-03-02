Wanya Martin’s career in competitive basketball started relatively late. “I didn’t play in middle school,” said Martin, a senior at North Forsyth. “I played at the Winston Lake Y and for the AAU Winston-Salem Rams.”
That didn’t prevent him from being a solid contributor to a Vikings team that improved from three wins last year to 20 wins this season. He credits new head Coach James Wilhelmi and assistants Kedric Flomo, Jeff Perry and Matt Tamer for the dramatic change.
“Coach (Wilhelmi) brought that college atmosphere with him,” Martin said. “We are more focused. We are more dedicated. Our practices are more organized. It’s a different atmosphere. Everything we do is set up to get you prepared for that next level.”
Communication and team bonding were two points of emphasis, according to Martin. “He told us we had to communicate more,” he said. “He said we need to talk to each other.
“We have bonded as a team. We have a different mindset. Everybody wanted to hang a banner in the gym.”
After a rocky start, the Vikings realized that dream, Martin said. “We went on that (winning) run and realized we could be good,” he said. “We realized we could hang with good teams.”
The realization propelled the Vikings to win the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic’s Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine bracket. “It was amazing the way we won,” Martin recalled. “Wilhelmi kept telling us we had a lot of energy. We kept encouraging each other.”
Martin, who was also a standout on the Vikings football team, said he likes the pressure a game presents. “I like the excitement and the pressure in games,” he said. “I like having a ball with my teammates.”
His biggest strength is something most athletes don’t mention: “Toughness,” Martin said. “I don’t like giving up no matter what. I like defense because you know that means you’re going to get somebody aggravated. They’ll start forcing bad shots. You know that you’ve turned the game right there.”
He played power forward. “Me and Jeremiah (Howard) like it rough down low,” he said. “We like to bang down low.”
His improvements in several areas were noticeable. “I improved a lot with my ball handling,” Howard said. “I improved with my speed where I could keep up with everything.
“Being patient was the key thing. I had to make sure I did my job first. I knew I just had to play my best and live with it.”
