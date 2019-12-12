A missed shot nearly ended the basketball career of Vincent Moss during his freshman year at North Forsyth. “I was on the junior varsity and took a shot at the end of the game that could have won it,” said Moss, now a junior. “It brought me down. I didn’t want to play again.”
It was encouragement from teammates that convinced him not to give up. “I talked to my teammates a lot,” Moss said. “They said you’ll get it the next time. I’m glad I listened.”
Moss said playing with his cousins, who also went to North Forsyth, was instrumental in his development. “I played with them a lot,” he said. “As I began to get older, I started shooting more. Now I’m one of the shooters on the team.”
He knows it will be tough to work his way into the starting lineup in his first year on varsity. “I don’t get mad about it,” he said. “I feel like I can be that spark plug off the bench, somebody coach (James Wilhelmi) can put into the game.”
His specialty is the 3-point shot.
“I like the three from the corner,” Moss said with a grin. “It’s good that coach trusts me to shoot it. When you get that trust from the coach it builds your confidence. My teammates trust me, too.”
Moss also has confidence in his free throw shooting. “We have this drill at practice where you have to make two in order for the team not to run,” he explained. “I have that confidence that I can make nine out of 10.”
Defense is an area where improvement is needed. “I know I can run and get in front of them and stop them,” said Moss, “but I feel like I can get a lot better on defense. The coaches work a lot on defensive drills.”
Moss described his weakest skills as dribbling and handling the basketball. “I work on that a lot outside of practice,” he said. “I go outside when I get home or go to the gym.
“Last year I tried to rush it more. This year I feel like I’ve improved a lot.”
He said his most embarrassing moment happened in a middle school game. “I missed a shot and accidentally cussed,” he said. “My grandma heard it and ran on the court and pulled me out of the game. She came across the court with her cane. She came fast. I didn’t play the rest of the game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.