Football and soccer were okay, but it was basketball that stole Tyler Ledwell’s heart. “I’ve always been active,” said Ledwell, a sophomore at Winston-Salem Prep. “I’ve played a lot of sports. I just fell in love with basketball. It’s so much more fun than the other sports.”
The love affair began when he was in the third grade. “I played in a rec league in Thomasville with the Ball Hogs,” he recalled. “I started playing with Team Winston (AAU) in the eighth grade.”
Ledwell professed his love for the many aspects basketball presents. “It takes me away from the problems I face,” he said. “It’s not boring. I like to work hard. It doesn’t come easy, and I like that.”
He classifies himself as a 3-point specialist. “I’m a deep-range specialist,” said Lawrence. “If I could change one thing, I wish there was a 4-point line. That would be cool.”
Ledwell likes taking the 3-point shot from the corner. “When it feels good coming off my hand and lined up with the basket, I know it’s going in,” he said. “When it’s not falling for me, I keep my head in the game and feed my teammates.
“If it’s not falling for me, it’s falling for somebody else. I have to get it to the person with the hot hand.”
Ledwell said he also wouldn’t object to a shot clock in high school basketball. “It would help you transition and get you used to what to expect in college,” he said. “It would get you ready for the future.”
Although he’s the team’s shooting guard, Ledwell said he’s working on his point guard skills. “I’m working on my dribbling skills,” he said. “I’m working on being very versatile. I take a lot of pride in my defense. Defense wins championships. Offense wins games. That’s what I always heard growing up as a kid on the bench.”
Ledwell said hard work is the key to playing good defense. “Defense is outworking my opponent,” he explained. “It’s always what I want to do. It’s getting the 50/50 balls. It’s rebounding. That’s what I take pride in.”
Wearing a Prep uniform is special for Ledwell. “It means a lot,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to be coached by great coaches. They know what they’re talking about. That’s why I love Prep.”
He said his mother (Michelle Johnson) motivates him to play. “I want to get her to a better place,” he said. “I owe her everything. She means the world to me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.