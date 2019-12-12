One thing Tyler Beckner can be thankful about: On the day that Kevin King, West Forsyth’s boys basketball coach, asked him to pick a nickname, he hadn’t eaten a Big Mac, a chicken sandwich, a barbecue sandwich, maybe even a Whopper or, God forbid, a chalupa.
That’s how he became “Taco.”
“There’s another Tyler on the team, Tyler Henson,” said Beckner, a senior guard for the Titans, “and Coach asked me for a nickname, so he didn’t have to call us both ‘Tyler’ and I told him, ‘Call me Taco.’ That day was the first time I’d ever eaten a taco, and it was stuck in my mind.”
So Beckner became “Taco” — and the nickname has stuck. King has called Beckner by his nickname for so long, he’s even forgotten how Beckner became Taco.
“I don’t remember how I started calling him that,” said King, who was a West Forsyth assistant last year before getting the head-coaching job last spring.
Beckner has played on the Titans’ varsity for two seasons. King describes him as a “combo guard” — neither a point guard nor a shooting guard, but at times both.
“He is a fantastic kid who comes to practice every day and works hard,” he said. “He’s probably more comfortable off the ball, and he may be our best shooter. He’s one of those guys who can play a lot of positions.”
Beckner started playing basketball at the YMCA in the second grade. He added a second sport, lacrosse, in the sixth grade. He plays attack for the Titans’ lacrosse team in the spring and says he probably likes lacrosse even more than basketball — possibly because he thinks he’s a better lacrosse player than a basketball player, and because an awful lot of his friends play lacrosse.
Beckner has played club lacrosse for Triad Elite, a local team, since the seventh grade. He feels like it’s helped his basketball.
“Obviously, it helps with my reflexes and hand-eye coordination for basketball,” he said.
Beckner has no plans to play basketball or lacrosse at a higher level. He’s waiting to hear whether he’s getting into UNC Chapel Hill or N.C. State; he’ll major in business at either school, because he wants to own his own business one day.
“I got interested this past summer when I interned at a small business, My Caring Cross,” he said. “It’s a Christian business that sells wooden crosses. I helped with internet sales, packaging, different things, and I got a good idea about how a small business runs.”
