reagan
Mental affirmations are proven tools that athletes use in their pursuit of excellence. Reagan pole vaulter Tristan Malatlian has first-hand knowledge about how this works in high-stakes competition.
The scene was the 4-A Midwest outdoor track and field regional last spring. Malatlian paused for a brief moment before making his second attempt to clear a height he had never cleared before.
“I kept reminding myself that I have the skills to get over this height and even higher,” he recalled. “I knew that if I did everything right, it would happen.”
This turned out to be a career-defining moment. Malatlian (pronounced Mah-LATT-lan) vaulted a personal best of 13 feet, 6 inches to win the regional title. As an added bonus, he tied the school record and improved his previous personal best by 6 inches.
The next week didn’t go as well. Entering the NCHSAA Class 4-A state championships, he was a viewed as a viable contender to finish among the top four and make All-State. Instead, he struggled with a vault of 12-6 and finished 11th.
“Consistency is critical to reaching higher heights,” he said. “It’s difficult to maintain because you have to work around your flaws and continue to refine your technique. You have to stick with the process, which is based on repetition along with strength and speed training.
“For this indoor season, my goal is to go 14-6 at the least, and maybe get to 15. My training is going well. My jumps are better than they’ve been in the past, and I’m fixing my mistakes. I expect to be at my prime by late January, early February.”
Eric Fritz, the track coach at Reagan, has no doubts that this could be a banner kind of season for Malatlian. Fritz readily acknowledges that the vaulter’s skill set (speed, strength, coordination, technique) will serve him well. But what he is most impressed with is Malatlian’s mental outlook.
“Tristan is very focused,” Fritz said. “He’s very dedicated to the goals that he sets for himself. And he has a clear understanding of the path he wants to take that will help him achieve what he desires.
“That’s why I’m looking for him to have a standout season for indoors and outdoors. He’s going to take the success he had last year as a junior and build on that,” the coach said. “In doing so, he’ll become one of the top-level vaulters in the area, region and state.”
In his first indoor meet of the season, Malatlian got off to a good start in winning his event at the Omega Sports Forsyth Series No. 1 held at the JDL Fast Track last week. He vaulted 12-6 to win by 2½ feet over his nearest challenger.
“My performance was a 7 out of- 0,” he said. “I’m still getting back into it (competition).”
Malatlian finds himself in an intriguing situation at Reagan. He shares the school record with Landon Hartis, who is a teammate and fellow senior. Given that scenario, it would seem that practices would turn out to be an intense back-and-forth battle for supremacy between two competitive athletes.
That’s not now Malatlian sees it.
“It helps to have one of your peers around to help encourage you,” he explained. “But I don’t look at Landon as a rival. My goal is not to beat the other person. The way I see it, I’m always competing against myself, competing against my personal best.
“Having one-on-one encouragement eliminates any tension between athletes. To me, that’s a much better environment to operate in,” Malatlian said.
Entering high school, Malatlian looked for a sport to try and he started out with wrestling. That didn’t pan out, so he considered track and field and he ended up as a pole vaulter.
“Pole vaulting is a mix of everything, so you have to be well-balanced,” said Malatlian, who has a 3.73 weighted GPA. “You need some strength, some speed, and you need a strong core.
“There’s something special about sprinting down the runway with a pole in your hands. It’s an exhilarating feeling when you get in the air and look down as you’re going over the bar. That’s what brings out the daredevil in me.”
There’s no denying that Malatlian has a deep passion for pole vaulting. That same level of passion applies to his career ambition of becoming a meteorologist. To help him land his dream job, Malatlian was recently accepted into his dream school, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla.
“I like coming up with my own predictions about the weather,” he said. “There are a lot of factors to look at, which gives you a feel for what might happen.
“By using information from other forecasters and online weather models, I’m able to formulate my own ideas about what’s going to happen. This is something I’ve loved doing this since I was 8 years old.”
