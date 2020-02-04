Trinity Dempsey is new to playing basketball in the South. Dempsey, a sophomore at North Forsyth, moved from Rochester, N.Y., to Winston-Salem last summer. “Basketball here is better with more opportunities,” she said. “My old charter school was mostly built from players in church.”
Dempsey was surprised when she made the varsity team at North. “I thought I would be on JV,” she admitted. “I was questioning if I was really deserving to be on varsity.”
She’s accepted the challenge. “I’m growing and learning the game,” Dempsey said. “I’m making new friends and building a new family.”
As a sophomore, Dempsey hasn’t seen much playing time this season, a fact she understands. “I’m earning my spot,” she said. “I try to watch the game but I’m not always watching because Coach (LaShonda Griffin) stands in front of us.”
Dempsey prefers playing defense. “Defense is my favorite because offense isn’t my strong suit,” she confessed. “I really can’t run and dribble at the same time.”
She’s working hard to improve on that. “It helps me challenge myself on not being able to dribble. I’m learning new ways to help myself.
“I’m sprinting down the court with the ball and looking at the box. I try to picture in my mind where to throw it and get it right into the basket.”
Dempsey said that comes from self-control.
“Sometimes the ball is passed to me and I’m running way too fast,” she said. “I don’t catch it.”
Dempsey said she gets terrified when opponents run towards her. “I get scared because I’m not used to everyone charging at me,” she said. “I just shoot the ball up.”
She said running and speed are her biggest strengths. “I’m going to run on the track team,” Dempsey said. “We run a lot (in basketball). When we do sprints and stuff it helps me push myself when I get to track.”
Her track events will include the 100, 200, 400, relays, shot put and maybe the long jump. “I don’t think I want to do long jump this year,” she said. “I love relays because I like working with teams.”
Dempsey said she never realized one particular basketball drill could help her form with throwing the shot put. “Coach makes us pass the ball really hard,” she said. “I never really connected that could help me with the shot.”
Dempsey, who also played on the North volleyball team, also manages asthma. “Coach will come up to me and say breathe in and out three times,” she said. “I know I can’t always depend on my medicine.”
