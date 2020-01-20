Tre’Von Murphy can barely remember a time when basketball wasn’t a part of his life. “I’ve been playing since I was 3,” said Murphy, a senior at Reynolds. “I’ve been watching basketball since I was 3.”
Murphy has also played two years for Team Major, his AAU team. He played at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and has played all four years at Reynolds, including two on the varsity.
“It’s faster on varsity,” he said. “It took a month to get used to practice and running.”
Murphy plays shooting guard. “My favorite shot is mid-range at the middle of the court,” he said. “I like to shoot the 3 (pointer) from the wing, but I’ve been off lately. It’s just not going in. I’ve got to let the game come to me.”
He likes locking down opponents on defense. “I like to get the opponent mad,” Murphy said. “I like to make it tough on them. You get in their faces and trash talk a little bit like you’re not good enough. It gets them frustrated.”
Murphy said he’s working hard to improve his free throw shooting.
“I just don’t concentrate,” he explained. “I get nervous. I need to just relax and keep calm.”
He has a favorite NBA player. “I like Russell Westbrook, who plays for the Houston Rockets,” he said. “He plays aggressive. I try to model my game after him.”
Although the Demons are currently in first place in the Central Piedmont 4-A conference with a 3-0 record, Murphy said the defending conference champions aren’t as good as last year’s team.
“We’re not that team anymore,” he said. “I think we listen to the newspapers too much. We need to stay aggressive.”
He does believe the Demons, who are on a five-game winning streak, are making progress as a team.
“We played as a team against Reagan (January 10). We won 89-50. We had fun with each other.”
As a senior, Murphy said he’s working hard to bring his team together.
“We need to come together as a team,” he said. “We need to build confidence in each other. I talk to them and tell them what they did wrong and try to make it right. We just need to be having fun.”
Murphy said he wasn’t surprised by last year’s success, which included an appearance in the NCHSAA 4-A Western Regional final.
“I was very confident we would win,” he recalled. “It felt good to get that far in the playoffs. Our team had never been that far before.”
