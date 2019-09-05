Carver’s Todd Ryan professes he likes football because of its toughness.
“I’ve played most of my childhood,” he said. “I love the sport. You’ve got to be physical to compete. It’s challenging.”
The senior for the Yellowjackets has played three years at Carver. He also runs on the indoor and outdoor track teams, which helps keep him in shape for football.
“That’s what helps in conditioning for football practice,” Ryan said. “The coaches are tough.”
Conditioning is especially vital for a small team like Carver, where most players are on the field for offense and defense.
“We only have 20 to 25 on varsity,” Ryan said. Except for the juniors and seniors, everybody plays on the junior varsity and varsity.
“I usually get one breather, but I have to keep pushing,” he said. “As the wide receivers’ captain, I’m always pushing the receivers and helping the big guys because they also have to play both ways.”
Although Ryan said he’s played most positions, his favorite is wide receiver. He scored his first touchdown in the season opener against Madison.
“It was the best feeling in the world,” he said. “I can’t compare anything to it. It was 40 to 50 yards.
“My teammate ran a route in front of me. I had to run behind him. I caught the ball and burned my defender. It was like I hit a second wind. I was ready to go again.”
The win couldn’t have come at a better time he said.
“We had been on a losing streak,” Ryan said. “We were 1-11 last year. It was great to start off the season with a win.”
Ryan said he sees a big difference in the attitude of this year’s team.
“Last year, people were always arguing with the coaches,” he said. “This year, everybody wants to cooperate. Everybody has a winning attitude.”
You can find Ryan playing either free safety, strong safety or cornerback on defense.
“As the free safety, I’m always the deepest man on the field,” he said. “I am the last resort. It’s scary, but I know I’ve got to stop him from scoring. I have to take one for the team even if it means getting hurt.”
He still remembers an injury he suffered against West Stokes last year.
“I hurt my knee pretty bad, but I still played,” Ryan said. “I missed one game, which was more painful than the injury. I was mad at myself.”
There’s one bonus he enjoys this year. His brother, Deljew Harris, is also on the team.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “We are always working on football even when we get home. We’re always making sure we do the right things.”
—Ken Winfrey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.