Tobias Johnson, a key player on the Reynolds basketball team, said he is just following a family tradition.
“My uncles and cousins told me about it,” said Johnson, a senior for the Demons. “I wanted to experience the same thing.”
He credited his parents with providing the start with basketball when he was 3.
“As a kid my mom and dad wanted me to do something,” Johnson recalled.
He has played all four years at Reynolds, including three on the varsity team. He has also played travel ball for Team Winston since the fourth grade. Johnson said it never gets old.
“It’s a different experience every year,” he said. “Each and every night you have to prove yourself. You have to go out there and make your statement.
“I like the competition. You get to go out there and be yourself. It helps as a team where you get to build friendships. I like the tough games where it’s on the line every night.”
Johnson said he likes basketball “the way it is.” But he admits having a 30-second shot clock might be helpful if players continue their careers in college.
“It would be interesting for players in high school who want to go to college and play,” he said. “It would give you a look at what it would be like in college.”
Power forward is his favorite position.
“It’s a way to be an anchor on the team,” he said. “I’m doing all the dirty work and being tough. I’m making the job easier for our guards.”
Johnson said he is averaging 13 points a game.
“I put back shots on missed layups,” he said. “I also hit mid-range jump shots.”
He said he consider himself a good rebounder.
“You have to be strong and go out there and fight every night to get rebounds,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to be in the right position.”
Foul trouble is something Johnson is working hard to avoid this season.
“Some games I get into foul trouble. When that happens, I’ve got to be smart and not be overly aggressive,” he said.
He said he is proud of the last season’s team, which reached the 4-A Western Regional Championship, but he hopes this year’s team can go farther.
“We want to go back to the playoffs and pick up where we left off last year,” Johnson said. “Hopefully we can reach the state championship and win it.
“This year’s team is not the same. We lost two guards, but we still have players stepping up and taking on roles. We use that as motivation to get back where we want to be.”
