Tiona Wright’s love for basketball came from playing against her brothers. “I used to play with my brothers,” said Wright, a sophomore at Carver. “I could play better than them.”
Her competitive experience started in the seventh grade at Hanes Middle School. She has played both years at Carver on the varsity team.
Wright couldn’t think of any particular reason she likes the sport; however, she was emphatic about what she doesn’t like. “I just like playing the game of basketball,” she said. “I don’t like the refs.”
She plays point guard and shooting guard.
“I had just rather drive and shoot the ball,” Wright said. “My favorite shot is the 3-point, but I don’t really shoot it much because I always drive.”
Wright said that playing defense is her specialty. “I like to stop the ball and get those turnovers,” she said. “I like to get blocks. After making a shot I just think about getting back down court and playing defense.”
Conditioning isn’t a problem for Wright. “I’m the fastest player on the team because I run outdoor track,” she said. “I’m already in shape when practice begins. It’s not really tough.”
Shooting the ball is something Wright is working to improve.
“My shooting is something I need to work on,” she said. “I go to practice and shoot around. I’ll take 200 to 300 shots every day.
“We have drills where we’ve got to shoot. My free throw shooting is good. I make all of my free throws.”
Wright said she never gets nervous during a game, but frustration sets in when teammates aren’t listening.
“When my teammates don’t follow directions, that frustrates me,” she said. “When we go to the locker room at halftime everyone gets to speak.
“I try to boost their heads up. If we’re losing in the first or second quarter, I will try to boost them up.”
She said the team has improved this year and expects it to be even better next year.
“We made some improvements this year,” Wright said. “I really don’t know about next year, but I hope we’re going to do better.”
Her most memorable game this year was against Quality Education Academy.
“I dropped 25 points in that game,” Wright said. “I had seven steals and six blocks. It was the most points I scored.”
