Tiandre Cleveland never imagined that wrestling would be a constant in his life.
That’s because he couldn’t imagine himself putting on a singlet and headgear, which was much different than the shoulder pads and helmet he was used to wearing as a football player.
“Honestly, I thought the uniforms wrestlers wear are kind of funny looking,” said Cleveland, a senior at Mount Tabor. “They reminded me of some of those weird bathing suites you see sometimes. That alone kind of turned me off. I had no interest in wrestling.”
Something changed during his sophomore year at Carver. Once football season was over, Cleveland dropped by wrestling practice one afternoon to check things out.
“I wanted to stay active after football was over, so I ended up going to wrestling practice one afternoon and trying it out,” Cleveland said. “I ended up falling in love with it instantly.”
He joined a wrestling club, Kingpen, based in King, and continued to train in his newfound passion twice a week in the offseason.
Cleveland transferred to Mount Tabor for his senior year and will wrestle at 160 pounds this season. He wrestled at 138, 145, 152, and 160 his first two years at Carver and wants to qualify for the NCHSAA 3-A state tournament this season.
“I made it to the regionals last year and lost my first two matches,” said Cleveland, who has enlisted in the Marines and will report to basic training on June 29, 2020. “I’m not letting that happen again. “After I lost my first match, my first consolation match, I thought I had my opponent locked up in a cradle and I was going to win by pin. But he ended up putting his arm across my chest and the referee hit the mat and told me I was the one who got pinned. It turned out that I kind of pinned myself in that one. I’m not letting that happen again. It’s going to take all my focus and preparation to achieve my goals.”
Three questions for Cleveland
Q: What’s your favorite TV show to binge watch?
Answer: “Stranger Things”
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers
Q: Do you have any pre-match rituals?
Answer: I always have to pray and get some sugar in my body — usually sour gummy worms.
