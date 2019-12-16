The desire for more exposure was a major factor when Taty’ana Childress decided to transfer from South Stokes to Winston-Salem Prep. The Phoenix junior played the last two years for the Sauras.
“I thought it was a better opportunity to have colleges see me,” said Childress, a point guard. “Prep has a good basketball program. I didn’t really have a lot of help at South Stokes. Here at Prep I get a lot. They’re faster with the ball.”
Childress said she is focused on getting a college scholarship.
“I really want to play at UNC, but I would be grateful for any college,” she said.
Childress started playing basketball when she was 5. She also plays for Team Loaded, an AAU team in Winston-Salem.
“Playing basketball is something I love to do,” she said. “It’s something to get my mind off of things. “I lead the team and make sure we all come together to play as a team. I’m best at driving and dribbling.”
Childress said she likes playing defense.
“I get lots of steals and rebounds,” she said. “But when I’m not playing good defense, I foul too much when I’m not getting back.”
Playing against taller players doesn’t faze her.
“I really don’t think about how tall they are,” said Childress, who’s 5-7 ½. “I think about them being the same size as me. Most of the time they are the same size.”
She said she’s been working hard to improve her dribbling skills. “Over time, I’ve been working on my dribbling skills,” Childress said.
Getting into a rhythm when she’s shooting makes her happy. “I’m better at 3-point shooting,” she said. “If I hit a couple of shots I get into a rhythm and it makes me feel good but surprised at the same time.”
Her personal goals are simple.
“My biggest goal is to reach 1,000 points before I get out of high school,” Childress said. “This year I want to get lots of wins and score in double digits. So far, I’ve had double digits in every game.
“I want to win and put in my hardest effort in every game to make sure we get the win,” she added. “I have to make sure my teammates get the ball. I have to communicate and talk more.”
Childress is thrilled with the support for girls basketball at Prep.
“We get a lot of support this year,” she noted. “It makes me more nervous but I’m happy people are there to watch us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.