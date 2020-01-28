It remains to be seen if Parkland’s Tatiyana Cannon will achieve a personal milestone before the regular season ends in two weeks. At start of this week, she was 90 points shy of scoring the 1,000th point of her basketball career.
“When I started playing high school ball, I never imagined that one day I’d come close to scoring 1,000 points,” Cannon said. “It’s surprising. But I know my teammates will help me make it. And I’m doing all I can to help us win as many games as possible.”
Cannon played three years at Reynolds before transferring to Parkland for her final high school season. The 5-foot-8 swing player quickly established herself as the Mustangs’ go-to scorer this season.
She is averaging 14.1 points per game and led Parkland to its first-ever Mary Garber Holiday Classic championship. In three tournament games, Cannon averaged 21.7 points and was named MVP of the tournament’s Champion bracket.
“Tatiyana is easily one of the best pure shooters I’ve ever seen,” Coach Ken Leak said. “When she gets in a rhythm, she’s hard to stop.
“I have no problems giving her the green light to shoot. Everybody knows how well she shoots the 3. Now, she’s learning how be more balanced and drive the ball more. That way, she can score herself or make the pass to a teammate for an easier shot.”
Cannon, who also averages 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals, gets plenty of attention from opponents who gear their defense to limit her effectiveness. In the process, she went through a shooting slump earlier this season.
To remedy the situation, Leak has Cannon playing more minutes at point guard instead of operating on the wing. She’s able to pick her spots to drive the ball, or score on pull-up jumpers or 3-pointers.
“As a team captain, I put the responsibility on myself to step up and get some momentum going for us,” she said. “To play as well as we can possibly play, it’s going to take a lot of heart and a lot of hard work. We can do it.”
Three questions for Cannon
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: Crime scene investigator
Q: Who’s the best teacher you’ve had?
Answer: Mr. Bass (fifth grade, Moore Elementary)
Q: Who’s the athlete you admire the most?
Answer: Maya Moore (Minnesota Lynx/WNBA)
